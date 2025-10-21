The Houston Texans are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, offering another opportunity for NFL fans to use the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. Seahawks vs. Texans is set to kick off at 10 p.m. ET, and Seattle is favored by three points, while the over/under is 41 points. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Monday Night Football NFL betting preview

Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET

The Houston Texans (2-3) travel to play the Seattle Seahawks (4-2). After starting 0-3, the Texans won two straight games before their bye. In Week 5, Houston blew out the Baltimore Ravens 44-10. Seattle defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-12 in their previous contest. The Seahawks are 3-point favorites, and the over/under is 41.5 points, according to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. SportsLine's model has the under on total points cashing in 62% of simulations. Bet it at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.