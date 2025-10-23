Thursday Night Football features the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Minnesota Vikings, providing new users an opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Thursday Night Football betting preview

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) host the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Chargers have dropped three of their last four games after a 3-0 start. Last week, the Indianapolis Colts came into SoFi Stadium and defeated Los Angeles 38-24. Meanwhile, the Vikings came off their bye and fell 28-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

Minnesota leads the all-time series 8-7, but Los Angeles won the last contest 28-24 in 2023. The Chargers are 3.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 44.5 points, according to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. SportsLine's model has Minnesota covering the spread in 52% of simulations. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.