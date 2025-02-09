The 2025 big game on Sunday will be the ninth rematch in history, after Kansas City vs. Philadelphia also took place two years ago. Kansas City prevailed, 38-35, in that game, and the winner of the first contest is 6-2 in the second meeting. However, an even rarer occurrence will also happen on Sunday, as the two quarterbacks will become the fourth pair to square off in multiple championship games. The winning quarterback of the first meeting has also won the second meeting each of the previous three times, which is music to the ears of Kansas City kingdom.

Philadelphia vs. Kansas City

Date Sunday, Feb. 9

Sunday, Feb. 9 Kickoff time 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Point spread Chiefs -1.5

Chiefs -1.5 Money line Chiefs -123, Eagles +103

Chiefs -123, Eagles +103 Total 48.5

Preview

The Chiefs are looking to join the Green Bay Packers as the only NFL franchises ever to win three consecutive titles. Green Bay first accomplished the feat from 1929-31, when champions were determined by win-loss percentage. The Packers then won the 1965 NFL Championship Game before opening the Super Bowl era by winning the first two.

Kansas City is making its fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years and has the opportunity to become the first team to win three in a row, as each of the previous eight repeat champions failed to even reach this stage a third straight time. The Chiefs have posted back-to-back three-point victories in the Big Game, defeating Philadelphia 38-35 two years ago and San Francisco 25-22 in overtime last season.

The Eagles can prevent history from being made and avenge the 2022 loss by posting their 16th victory in 17 games. They possess a devastating ground attack that is powered by Saquon Barkley, who won the 2024 rushing title by becoming the ninth player in NFL history to eclipse the 2,000-yard plateau. He gained 2,005 yards in his first year with Philadelphia and may have broken the single-season record set in 1984 by Eric Dickerson (2,105) had he played in the Eagles' regular season finale.

What to know: Chiefs

Kansas City has mastered the art of winning close games, going 12-0 in one-score contests this season -- including the playoffs -- and posting an NFL-record 17 consecutive one-score victories dating back to Week 17 of the 2023 campaign. In addition, eight of the Chiefs' last 10 postseason wins were one-score decisions.

Patrick Mahomes has posted a 17-3 career record in the playoffs, putting him second in victories among quarterbacks behind Tom Brady (35). The 29-year-old Mahomes, who has orchestrated the second-most game-winning drives in postseason history with seven (Brady, 14), can join Brady (seven), Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana as the only starting QBs with at least four Super Bowl wins.

In addition, Mahomes can become the fourth member of the group of four-time championship-round MVPs in the top four North American sports leagues that already includes Michael Jordan (NBA, six), Brady (NFL, five) and LeBron James (NBA, four). Meanwhile, a fourth Super Bowl victory would tie Kansas City's Andy Reid with Chuck Noll for the second-most in history behind Bill Belichick (six).

The Chiefs have gone 18 consecutive games without allowing a 100-yard rusher since Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson gained 122 in Week 1. They also haven't permitted a player to reach triple digits in 18 straight playoff contests, last doing so when New England's Sony Michel ran for 113 yards in the 2018 AFC Championship Game.

What to know: Eagles

Those Chiefs run defense streaks are in danger of ending in Super Bowl LIX, as Barkley has registered five consecutive 100-yard rushing performances and 14 overall this season. He hopes to celebrate his 28th birthday on Sunday with another such effort, as well as a third outing in a row with multiple touchdown runs after recording two against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round and three versus the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts also had three TD runs in that contest for Philadelphia, which has 10 overall this postseason. Including the playoffs, the Eagles have racked up 39 scoring runs in 2024 and are three away from matching the single-season record they set two years ago.

SportsLine's stable of experts has entered picks for the Super Bowl, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations.

