One of the best ways to boost your bankroll ahead of the biggest game in sports is through the current FanDuel promo code, in which new users receive $200 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins. You're running out of time before Sunday's Big Game 2026 between the Seahawks and Patriots, which kicks at 6:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of $5 or more, FanDuel will issue you $200 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $200 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Patriots vs. Seahawks betting preview

Both the Patriots and Seahawks are prime examples of what a change at head coach can do for an NFL franchise. New England went from a four-win team finishing in last place in the AFC East to going 14-3 and winning three playoff games to play in the 2026 Big Game in Mike Vrabel's first year as the team's head coach. Vrabel, a 14-year NFL linebacker who spent eight years with the Patriots, was the Titans' head coach for six years, so he did bring head coaching experience. And although many had high long-term hopes for Vrabel in New England, few expected that to mean a title opportunity in Year One.

Meanwhile, Mike Macdonald has led the Seahawks to double-digit win seasons in each of his first two years as the team's head coach. Macdonald, who was the Ravens' defensive coordinator before going to Seattle, guided the Seahawks to a 14-3 season behind the No. 1 scoring defense this year. Both head coaches have defensive backgrounds in an age where many teams and fans want offensive-minded head coaches. Along with being tied for the best win-loss record in the regular season, these two teams also have the best against-the-spread record this year, including the playoffs, with Seattle at 14-5 and New England at 14-6 ATS. For NFL betting, the Seahawks are favored by 4.5 points, with an over/under set at 45.5 points. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET to get help now.