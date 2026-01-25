The two teams playing in the 2026 Super Bowl will be decided today, the perfect games to utilize the current FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins. The action begins with the Denver Broncos hosting the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks hosting the No. 5 Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of $5 or more, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Championship Sunday NFL betting preview

The thrill of victory doesn't last long in the NFL postseason, but it lasts longer for most than it did for the Denver Broncos last week. Shortly after a thrilling 33-30 overtime victory over the Bills last week, the Broncos learned starting quarterback Bo Nix needed season-ending ankle surgery for an injury he suffered late in the win. Winning a conference championship game is challenging enough, but doing so with a backup quarterback provides a daunting task. The Broncos turn to Jarrett Stidham, who has just two starts over his last three seasons with the Broncos, and the 29-year-old has four starts over six NFL seasons. His first start since 2023 comes with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line and going against the No. 3 scoring defense in the NFL. The Patriots are allowing 17.8 points per game this season. Meanwhile, New England is averaging 28.1 ppg this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL, with quarterback Drake Maye having an NFL MVP-caliber season heading into their 3 p.m. ET matchup on CBS and Paramount+.

The Seahawks and Rams follow at 6:30 p.m. ET, and although Seattle is unlikely to turn to its backup quarterback, its starter is at less than full health heading up against the NFL MVP favorite. Sam Darnold suffered an oliquie injury late last week, but luckily for Seattle, due to defensive, special teams and rushing dominance, Darnold only needed 17 pass attempts in a 41-6 win over the 49ers. It would be tough to imagine a similar situation against the Rams, who have the No. 1 scoring offense at 30.1 ppg this season. However, Seattle has the No. 1 scoring defense at 16.6 ppg allowed this year. The two NFC West rivals split their two regular-season meetings with the home team winning each time, and Seattle will host after going 7-2 at home this year, including its playoff win last week.

For NFL betting, the Patriots are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Sunday NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under is 42.5 points. On the NFC side for Championship Sunday, the Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites with an over/under of 47.5 points. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.