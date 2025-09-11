New users can win big on Thursday with the latest FanDuel promo code, good for $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. The Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders will link up on Thursday Night Football. At the same time, NC State will visit Wake Forest in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET. Click here to get the newest FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the most sought-after sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NFL betting preview

In NFL betting, the Washington Commanders (1-0) and the Green Bay Packers (1-0) square off in an NFC tilt at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Packers secured a 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions in the opener. On the other side, the Commanders outlasted the Giants 21-6 to start the season. The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 48.5 in today's NFL odds. SportsLine's model has Green Bay covering the spread in 63% of simulations. Earn $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins at FanDuel:

College football betting preview

In college football betting, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) host the NC State Wolfpack (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wolfpack beat Virginia 35-31 in Week 2. The Demon Deacons took down Western Carolina 42-10 to pick up the second win on Sept. 6. NC State is a 7.5-point favorite, and the over/under is listed at 52.5. Earn $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins at FanDuel:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.