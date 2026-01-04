The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will battle for the AFC North title on Sunday Night Football, and the latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $250 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins. Pittsburgh picked up a 27-22 road win at Baltimore in Week 14, but it failed to clinch the division title against Cleveland in Week 17. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of $5 or more, FanDuel will issue you $250 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $250 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Steelers vs. Ravens betting preview

Pittsburgh had a chance to wrap up the division in Week 17, but it was upset by Cleveland in a 13-6 final. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed just 21 of 39 passes for 168 yards, while Ravens running back Derrick Henry rushed 36 times for 216 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-24 win over Green Bay. However, Henry had one of his worst games of the season against Pittsburgh in the first meeting, finishing with just 3.8 yards per carry on 25 attempts.

The Steelers and Ravens have both struggled to defend the pass this season, with Pittsburgh at No. 29 and Baltimore at No. 30 in passing yards allowed per game. Baltimore is a 3.5-point road favorite in the Week 18 NFL odds, while the over/under is 41. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is 69-41-5 against the spread in his career as an underdog, and he is 24-9-3 ATS as a home underdog since 2000. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.