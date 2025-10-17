Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards per game this season and second among signal callers who have made at least five starts. He is facing Washington during the Week 7 NFL schedule on Sunday in an NFC East rivalry game that starts at 4:25 p.m. ET. Prescott has not faced the Commanders since January of 2024, but they rank 23rd in the NFL against the pass this season. His over/under for passing yards is 264.5, and SportsLine's model is backing the Over as one of its top NFL quarterback props at FanDuel this weekend.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Sunday NFL QB prop picks for NFL Week 7 at FanDuel (odds subject to change):

Jalen Hurts, Eagles, Under 206.5 passing yards (-114)

Daniel Jones, Colts, Over 217.5 passing yards (-114)

Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Over 264.5 passing yards (-114)

Jalen Hurts, Eagles, Under 206.5 passing yards (-114, FanDuel)



Hurts did not throw more than 24 passes in three of his first four games this season, but his passing volume has been much higher the last two weeks. The Eagles lost both of those games, so they will likely put an emphasis on getting back to their strength with Saquon Barkley in the backfield. Hurts did not crack 160 passing yards in those three games with 24 passes or fewer, and he is only averaging 195.3 passing yards per game this season. He is facing a Minnesota defense that ranks second in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, so the model has Hurts finishing with 165 passing yards on Sunday.

Daniel Jones, Colts, Over 217.5 passing yards (-114, FanDuel)



Indianapolis has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far this season, and Jones has been a big reason behind that success. He has completed 71.7% of his passes for 1,502 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 250.3 passing yards per game. Jones has thrown at least 29 passes in all but one game this season, and he should get plenty of volume given the expected close nature of Sunday's game against the Chargers. The model has Jones finishing with 241 passing yards in the latest simulations, going well over the listed total at FanDuel.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Over 264.5 passing yards (-114, FanDuel)

Dallas and Washington are expected to get into a shootout on Sunday afternoon, which bodes well for Prescott's chances of going over this total. The Cowboys signal caller has completed 71.6% of his passes for 1,617 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 269.5 yards per game. He has gone over 315 passing yards twice this season, and he had 279 passing yards in his most recent game against Washington. Prescott is finishing with 295 yards in the model's simulations for Sunday's NFC East showdown.