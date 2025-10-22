With six teams on bye in Week 8, you won't get quite as many bites at the apple betting NFL player props as usual, but there are still some values to be found. That's particularly true if you're wagering on NFL QB props, with the latest NFL weather reports predicting favorable passing conditions (mild winds, moderate temperatures and no precipitation) in the majority of games.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is coming off a three-touchdown performance in a win over the Vikings last week and now has multiple passing touchdowns in four of his last five games. He'll be at home against the Giants on Sunday in good weather, but you can still find Hurts over 1.5 passing touchdowns priced at +116 in the latest NFL prop odds from FanDuel. He's one of the SportsLine Projection Model's top NFL quarterback props for Sunday.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Sunday NFL QB prop picks for NFL Week 8 at FanDuel (odds subject to change):

Jalen Hurts, Eagles, Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+116)

Michael Penix Jr., Falcons, Over 216.5 passing yards (-115)

Bo Nix, Broncos, Over 232.5 passing yards (-114)

Jalen Hurts, Eagles, Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+116, FanDuel)



Over the first two weeks of the season, Hurts only threw for 253 yards and didn't throw for a single touchdown pass with Philadelphia concentrating its efforts on its running game (he did run for three scores). However, with opposing defenses finally starting to load the box to stop Saquon Barkley, Hurts has had more throwing opportunities in the red zone and more chances to throw the ball down the field in recent weeks. That all culminated with a trio of passing touchdowns of 25 yards or more last week and the model predicts Hurts has more big-play potential this week against the Giants. It predicts he throw for 1.87 passing touchdowns on average.

Michael Penix Jr., Falcons, Over 216.5 passing yards (-115, FanDuel)



The Dolphins enter Week 8 ranked 11th in pass defense, but they rank 27th in the NFL in pass yards allowed per attempt (7.4). Meanwhile, Penix attempted 38 passes last week in a loss to the 49ers and has thrown the ball 35 times or more in five of his nine career starts. He's also topped this number in four of his six starts this season and six of nine overall, and the model predicts he does it comfortably again on Sunday. It projects he throws for 250 yards on average.

Bo Nix, Broncos, Over 232.5 passing yards (-114, FanDuel)

Nix and the Broncos entered the final quarter of play against the Giants with no points and were down 26-8 with less than six minutes remaining. However, they miraculously rallied to a 33-32 victory and Nix wound up throwing for 279 yards and two touchdowns while adding 48 yards and two more scores on the ground. Now he'll take aim at the worst passing defense in the NFL. The Cowboys are allowing 7.7 yards per pass attempt this season and their top-ranked offense lends itself perfectly to the game script here. Nix throws for 249 passing yards on average, the model predicts.