The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. You can use your bonus bets to wager on Chiefs vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football. If you're interested in NFL betting, use the FanDuel offer on today's Week 3 games to secure bonus bets. Click here:

For a full list of terms and conditions, take a look at our FanDuel promo code review.

Best NFL bets for Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET and both teams are in desperate need of a victory after getting off to 0-2 starts. The Giants losing 40-37 in overtime to the Cowboys last week, while the Chiefs suffered a 20-17 loss to the Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl 59. However, the Chiefs are still favored by 5.5 points and the over/under is 44.5 points.

FanDuel is also offering a 50% profit boost for Chiefs vs. Giants and a separate 50% profit boost for any NFL game on Sunday. Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has the shortest odds of any player for first touchdown scorer (+650), while Malik Nabers is +144 to score a TD after finding paydirt twice last week. Sign up for FanDuel to wager on Broncos-Chargers, Chiefs-Giants and all Week 3 NFL games:

Responsible gaming at FanDuel

Responsible gaming is important at FanDuel and the platform offers users tools like self-exclusion measures and setting deposit limits to promote gaming responsibly. FanDuel also has contact information for helplines should users require additional assistance.