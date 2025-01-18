One round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs is over and now we'll turn our attention to the NFL Divisional Round, which begins on Saturday with a pair of games. The action begins with the Kansas City Chiefs at home against the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET and continues with the Detroit Lions hosting the Washington Commanders at 8 p.m. ET. The Chiefs and Lions were the No. 1 seeds in their respective divisions and are favored coming off a bye.

The latest 2025 NFL Divisional Round odds lists Kansas City as an 8.5-point favorite in its matchup, while Detroit is favored by 9.5. Both teams went 15-2 on the season and at least advanced to the conference championship round a year ago, with the Lions bowing out in the NFC Championship Game to the 49ers and the Chiefs going on to win their third Super Bowl title in five years.

The Texans and Commanders are both on the rise with talented young quarterbacks leading the charge. C.J. Stroud was last year's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and has led Houston to back-to-back AFC South titles, while Jayden Daniels is this year's frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and led Washington to its first 12-win season since 1991. The NFL over-under for Chiefs vs. Texans is 41.5 (the lowest of the week), while Lions vs. Commanders has a total of 55.5 (the highest) in this week's NFL lines.

Those who have a strong opinion on one side of the point spread in any of these games who would like to try betting on the NFL and do not already have a FanDuel Sportsbook account can take advantage of a welcome bonus. The promo offers new users $300 in bonus bets after a $5 initial deposit and bet if that first bet wins.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo is one of several sportsbook promotions being offered for the NFL's Divisional Round. The FanDuel welcome bonus gives users the opportunity to build a bankroll with a relatively small initial investment. However, the bonus is not unique in the industry, as other online sportsbooks offer similar welcome promotions.

Texans at Chiefs (Saturday)

Kickoff time 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Point spread Chiefs -8.5

Chiefs -8.5 Money line Chiefs -357, Texans +375

Chiefs -357, Texans +375 Total 41.5

Picks and more to know

Kansas City begins its quest to become the first franchise to win three straight Super Bowls on Saturday when the team hosts Houston in a Divisional Round game. The matchup is a rematch of a Week 16 game, also in Kansas City, which the Chiefs won 27-19. That game was a one-score contest for its entirety and wasn't clinched until Kansas City milked the final 3:41 off the clock.

The Chiefs forced the only two turnovers of the game, both interceptions of Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, and converted those turnovers into 10 points. The victory was the fourth straight for Kansas City over Houston, a streak that began in a Divisional Round playoff game in 2019. The Chiefs' average margin of victory in those games has been 12 points.

This season, Kansas City (15-2) has been led by one of the best defenses in the league. During the regular season, the Chiefs allowed just 19.2 points per game, which ranked fourth in the NFL. The defense allowed the team to pull out close wins week after week. Of the Chiefs' 15 wins, 11 came by 8 points or fewer.

While Kansas City is looking to reach the AFC Championship Game for a seventh straight season, the Texans are in search of the franchise's first AFC Championship Game appearance. They are 0-5 in the Divisional Round and 0-5 on the road in the postseason, including a 34-10 loss at Baltimore last season.

This year, Houston has been carried by a play-making defense. The Texans ranked second in the NFL in the regular season in interceptions (19), fourth in sacks (49) and fifth in total defense (315.0 yards per game). In last week's Wild Card win over the Chargers, Houston became the first team since the 2000 Ravens to allow a sub-45% completion percentage, register 4-plus sacks and intercept 4-plus passes in a playoff game.

SportsLine experts Jason La Canfora and Alex Selesnick have both entered picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 50% of simulations.

Commanders at Lions (Saturday)

Kickoff time 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Point spread Lions -9.5

Lions -9.5 Money line Lions -485, Commanders +430

Lions -485, Commanders +430 Total 55.5

Picks and more to know

Detroit can move one step closer toward ending the franchise's Super Bowl drought when the Lions host Washington in a NFC Divisional Round game Saturday night. The Lions famously have never been to the Super Bowl and have reached the NFC Championship Game just twice. One of those appearances came last year when they lost to the 49ers 34-31.

This season, Detroit (15-2) earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC despite a litany of injuries, particularly on defense. No injury was more impactful than losing all-world defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the season with a broken fibula.

With the defense playing at less than 100%, the Lions have ridden an explosive and balanced offense. Detroit led the league during the regular season in scoring offense (33.2 points per game) and ranked second in both total offense (409.5 yards per game) and passing offense (263.2). Quarterback Jared Goff ranked fourth in the league in passing yards (4,629), and running back Jahmyr Gibbs was fifth in rushing yards (1,412). Goff and Co. will face a Commanders defense that ranked third against the pass during the regular season (189.5 yards per game) but gave up 23 points per game, which was 18th in the NFL.

Much of Washington's turnaround from a 4-13 record in 2023 to 13-5 this season can be attributed to rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. The runaway favorite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Daniels set rookie quarterback records for completion percentage (69%) and rushing yards (891) during the regular season. In last week's 23-20 victory over the Buccaneers, Daniels ran for a crucial first down to help set up a game-winning 37-yard field goal as time expired.



SportsLine experts Jason La Canfora and Matt Severance have entered picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations.

Rams at Eagles (Sunday)

Kickoff time 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Point spread Eagles -6

Eagles -6 Money line Eagles -278, Rams +235

Eagles -278, Rams +235 Total 44

Picks and more to know

Two hot teams collide when the Eagles and Rams square off in a Divisional Round game on Sunday in Philadelphia. The Eagles have won 13 of their last 14 games. Their only loss over that stretch came to the Commanders in Week 16 when quarterback Jalen Hurts was forced to leave the game with a concussion. Meanwhile, the Rams have won six of their last seven games. But their lone defeat over that time came against the Seahawks in Week 18 when Los Angeles rested its starters.

Sunday's game will be a rematch of a Week 12 contest between the two teams, which Philadelphia won 37-20 in Los Angeles. In that game, the Eagles' Saquon Barkley ran all over the Rams, rushing for a franchise-record 255 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Philadelphia isn't likely to veer much from that gameplan. Led by Barkley, who had one of the best seasons by a running back in NFL history (2,005 rushing yards), and a ruthlessly efficient offensive line, the Eagles ranked second in the league in rushing (179.3 yards per game) during the regular season. On Sunday, they will face a Rams defense that allowed the 11th-most rushing yards (2,210) in 2024.

However, the L.A. defense has proven to be difficult to run on in the playoffs. In 12 postseason games under coach Sean McVay, the Rams have not allowed even one 100-yard rusher. If they can slow Barkley and force Philadelphia into third-and-long situations, that will free up the L.A. pass rush, which generated nine sacks in Monday's 27-9 win over the Vikings.

On offense, the Rams will rely on Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford, who enters the game on a roll. Over his last eight games played, Stafford is 7-1 and has thrown 13 touchdowns against one interception. He will face an Eagles defense that led the league in pass defense (174.2 yards per game) but will be without star linebacker Nakobe Dean, who is out for the season with a knee injury.

SportsLine experts R.J. White and Jason La Canfora have both entered picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations.

Ravens at Bills (Sunday)

Kickoff time 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Point spread Ravens -1.5

Ravens -1.5 Money line Ravens -106, Bills +104

Ravens -106, Bills +104 Total 51.5

Picks and more to know

NFL's Divisional Round concludes with arguably the best matchup of the weekend: Buffalo hosting Baltimore. The game features the top two favorites to win the NFL MVP award in the Bills' Josh Allen and the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, as well as two of the top three scoring offenses in the league. Buffalo averaged 30.9 points per game in the regular season and Baltimore averaged 30.5.

The teams met earlier this season, and the game wasn't close. The Ravens routed the Bills 35-10 in Week 4 in Baltimore. In that game, Henry ran for 199 yards, including an 87-yard touchdown on the Ravens' first play from scrimmage. Jackson accounted for three more touchdowns, including two through the air. Baltimore limited Buffalo to a season-low 10 points, forced Allen to his worst game of the season and outgained the Bills in total yards 427 to 236.

The dominant performance was just one of many for the Ravens this season. They led the NFL during the regular season in total offense (424.9 yards per game) and rushing offense (187.6). Jackson, already a two-time league MVP, became the first quarterback in NFL history with 40-plus passing touchdowns and fewer than five interceptions in a season.

The Bills, however, have a couple things going for them that they didn't have in that first meeting. First, Sunday's game will be at Highmark Stadium, where Buffalo is 9-0 this season. The Bills' average margin of victory in those nine games was 17.4. That includes a 31-7 victory over a streaking Broncos team in last week's AFC Wild Card game.

Additionally, Buffalo will enter the Divisional Round matchup much more healthy that it did the Week 4 contest. Three key defensive starters who missed the first game—linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson—are set to face Baltimore on Sunday. The presence of Milano may be the most important. A first-team All-Pro player in 2022, Milano played just four games during the regular season. But last week against Denver, he had five tackles (tied for second on the team) and a sack while showcasing flashes of his All-Pro form.

SportsLine experts Mike Tierney, Larry Hartstein, Jason La Canfora and Erik Kuselias have entered spread picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 50% of simulations.

About the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

The FanDuel welcome promo comes with a few terms and conditions. First, you must be a new FanDuel customer who has never signed up for the platform anywhere. For example, if you previously signed up in Michigan, you wouldn't be eligible to sign up for a new account and claim the welcome bonus in Pennsylvania or any other state. You also must be at least 21 years old to sign up and claim the FanDuel promo.

After you register, you must deposit a minimum of $5. Your first bet with the offer must be for $5 or more. After placing this bet, your account will be credited with $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours if that initial bets wins.

After receiving the bonus bets, you have seven days to use them before they expire. The bonus bets work as they do at other online sports betting sites. They can be viewed as site credit with zero cash value. Once you use them, you never recover that value. For example, if you place a $100 bet using bonus bets, a win grants you only the profit and not your stake back.

These bonus bets have a one-time wagering requirement. After you bet through the bonus bets once, you can start withdrawing the money won from those bets.

Claiming the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus

New users to the FanDuel Sportsbook interested in claiming the sign-up bonus bonus can follow these outlined steps:

Claim the FanDuel promo via this link. Once on FanDuel's website, click CLAIM BONUS. Enter the requested information and allow FanDuel to verify your identity and location. Make a first deposit of at least $5 to ensure qualification for the promo. Place a first wager of $5 or more.

Regardless the your wager wins or loses, the new user will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours if the first bet wins.

Responsible gambling

FanDuel is dedicated to promoting responsible gambling. The sportsbook offers a range of tools that can be used to manage gaming activity. This includes the ability to limit the amount of deposits or wagers, to limit the time spent gambling and the option to exclude yourself from gambling for a period of time.

There are additional resources available too, such as: