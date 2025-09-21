FanDuel Sportsbook is giving new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. If you're interested in NFL betting, use the FanDuel offer on today's Week 3 games to secure bonus bets. Click here:

Best NFL bets on Sunday, Sept. 21

The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos meet in Week 3 in a matchup of AFC West contenders, but both teams are trending in different directions. The Chargers have allowed star quarterback Justin Herbert to cut loose and he's responded by throwing five touchdowns in the first two games. Herbert has yet to throw a pick this season. Meanwhile, Bo Nix is struggling so far in Year 2 under Sean Payton. Nix has four touchdowns to three interceptions through two games and he hasn't gotten much help from Denver's defense, which gave up 473 total yards to the Colts in Week 2. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team model does like the Broncos at +131 odds, as they win in 45% of simulations to bring value at that number.

Both the Chargers and Broncos are trying to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the AFC West for the past nine seasons. The Chiefs are 0-2 to begin the season but could break out on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 when they play the New York Giants. The Giants are also 0-2 after losing in overtime to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. The ITL model likes the Chiefs as 6-point favorites, with Kansas City covering the spread in 55% of simulations. Sign up for FanDuel to wager on Broncos-Chargers, Chiefs-Giants and all Week 3 NFL games:

