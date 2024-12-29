The NFL playoff picture is coming into focus and there are a handful of matchups on the Week 17 NFL schedule that should provide clarity heading into the final weekend of the regular season. The Falcons are coming off a win in Michael Penix Jr.'s first start and jumped into first in the NFC South after the Buccaneers lost to the Cowboys last week. Now, they'll take on a Commanders squad that is still clinging to hopes of winning the NFC East.

Washington will know if the door is still open by the time Sunday Night Football kicks off, with the Eagles able to clinch the division with a win over the Cowboys earlier on. The Commanders have already clinched a spot in the NFL playoff bracket, but are still favored by 3.5 points at home over the Falcons in the latest Week 17 NFL odds. Meanwhile, the Eagles are now 7.5-point favorites over the Cowboys.

Explaining the FanDuel NFL promo

Claiming the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus

Cowboys at Eagles (Sunday)

Kickoff time 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Point spread Eagles -7.5

Eagles -7.5 Money line Eagles -361, Cowboys +287

Eagles -361, Cowboys +287 Total 38

Picks and more to know

Philadelphia (12-3) can lock up the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over the rival Cowboys on Sunday in Philadelphia. However the Eagles will have to do it without dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts, who suffered a concussion on the second drive of Sunday's loss to the Commanders and did not return to that game.

The Eagles will turn to backup Kenny Pickett in his place. Obtained from the Steelers in a trade in the offseason, Pickett completed 14-of-24 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown and one interception on Sunday against Washington after replacing Hurts. The Eagles lost the game 36-33 on a Commanders touchdown in the final seconds of the game.

The Cowboys (7-8) are playing their best ball of the season. After losing five straight games in the middle of the season to effectively kill their playoff hopes, they have won four of their last five games. Despite the late-season surge, Dallas will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season. They'll be without star receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) on Sunday.

Lions at 49ers (Monday)

Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Point spread Lions -3.5

Lions -3.5 Money line Lions -188, 49ers +157

Lions -188, 49ers +157 Total 50.5

Picks and more to know

Detroit and San Francisco square off in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, but this year's meeting will not have nearly the same stakes as last year's. The Lions (13-2) have taken a step forward from last year and lead the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Detroit can clinch the NFC North and and secure the No. 1 seed with a victory over San Francisco and a Minnesota loss to Green Bay. Meanwhile the 49ers (6-9) have stumbled badly. San Francisco already has been eliminated from postseason contention.

Detroit has been an explosive offensive team all season. With quarterback Jared Goff behind center, the Lions lead the league in scoring offense (32.9 points per game) and rank second in the league in total offense (408.6) and passing offense (264.7 yards).

On the other hand the 49ers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. One season after reaching the Super Bowl and pushing the Chiefs into overtime, San Francisco sits in last place in the NFC West. The 49ers have lost five of their last six games and are coming off a 29-17 defeat at Miami.

Defense hasn't been a problem during San Francisco's season. The 49ers rank second in the league in total defense (304.3 yards per game) and third in passing defense (183.3). Since Week 8, they have given up just 6.3 yards per passing attempt, which ranks second in the league.

Responsible gambling

FanDuel is dedicated to promoting responsible gambling. The sportsbook offers a range of tools that can be used to manage gaming activity. This includes the ability to limit the amount of deposits or wagers, to limit the time spent gambling and the option to exclude yourself from gambling for a period of time.

There are additional resources available too, such as: