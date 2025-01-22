The two teams in Super Bowl LIX will be set on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders meet in the NFC Championship Game and the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills collide in the AFC Championship Game.

The Eagles (14-3) advanced to the final four after outlasting the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 in a Divisional Round game last week. Meanwhile, the Commanders (12-5) have been the surprise of the postseason after upsetting the top-seeded Detroit Lions 45-31, which was Washington's second straight road victory of the playoffs.

In the AFC, the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (15-2) are in the AFC Championship Game for the seventh straight season, one shy of the record held by the Patriots. Kansas City is coming off a 23-14 win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. For the fourth time in the last five postseasons, the Chiefs will face the Bills (13-4), who survived a late comeback by the Ravens last week to win, 27-25.

Philadelphia is a 6-point favorite against the Commanders in a game that is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a slim 1.5-point favorite against Buffalo (6:30 p.m. kickoff).

Commanders at Eagles

Kickoff time 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Point spread Eagles -6

Eagles -6 Money line Eagles -287, Commanders +231

Eagles -287, Commanders +231 Total 47.5

Picks and more to know

Two NFC East rivals will collide with a berth in Super Bowl LIX on the line when the Eagles host the upstart Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The matchup will mark the fifth conference championship game between divisional opponents since 2002. In the previous four such meetings, the division-winning team won three times.

The Eagles and Commanders split their regular-season meetings this season, with each team winning at home. In Week 11, Saquon Barkley ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the final five minutes to lead Philadelphia to a 26-18 victory. Five weeks later, the Eagles built a 13-point lead entering the fourth quarter despite playing much of the game without quarterback Jalen Hurts (concussion). But Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a career-high five touchdown passes, including the game-winning touchdown with six seconds remaining, for a 36-33 Commanders victory.

Daniels has carried over his stellar rookie play into the postseason. Through two playoff games, he has completed 69.7% of his passes, thrown four touchdowns, committed zero turnovers and added 87 rushing yards. Though Daniels had mixed results against the Eagles during the regular season, the Philadelphia defense just gave up 324 passing yards and two touchdowns to the Rams' Matthew Stafford in the Divisional Round.

The Eagles ended up beating the Rams on that day thanks in large part to Barkley. After famously having one of the best regular seasons by a running back in NFL history, Barkley ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns against L.A., averaging a robust 7.9 yards per carry. On Sunday, he has a favorable matchup against a Washington defense that gave up 137.5 rushing yards per game during the regular season. Just two teams allowed more in 2024.

An X-factor in this game will be Hurts' health. The dual-threat Philadelphia quarterback was clearly limited last week after appearing to tweak his left knee against the Rams. Hurts averages 42.0 rushing yards per game. If he's not healthy, that would have a negative impact on the Eagles' offense.

SportsLine experts Larry Hartstein, R.J. White, Micah Roberts, Jason La Canfora, Matt Severance, Jeff Hochman and Alex Selesnick have entered picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one side has all of the value.

Bills at Chiefs

Kickoff time 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Point spread Chiefs -1.5

Chiefs -1.5 Money line Chiefs -128, Bills +106

Chiefs -128, Bills +106 Total 47.5

Picks and more to know

The top two teams in AFC will battle for a spot in Super Bowl LIX when the Chiefs and Bills square off in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have famously won the last two Super Bowls and are looking to become the first franchise in history to win three in a row. They've also won eight straight postseason games, the third-longest streak of all time. Meanwhile, the Bills have never won the Super Bowl.

This scintillating AFC showdown pits two familiar foes against one another. Sunday's game will be the fourth playoff meeting in the past five seasons between these two teams. Kansas City has won each of those three previous postseason matchups, including a 27-24 win at Buffalo in the Divisional Round last year.

These teams faced each other in Week 11 of this season, and the Bills won that game 30-21 in upstate New York. On that day, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen accounted for 327 yards (262 passing and 55 rushing) and two touchdowns, including what may be the NFL play of the year: a 26-yard touchdown rumble on fourth-and-2 to clinch the victory. The Bills also intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice in the win, which ended Kansas City's quest for an undefeated regular season.

Allen and the Buffalo offense have been rolling, having scored at least 27 points in 11 of their last 13 games. During the regular season, they ranked second in the league in points per game (30.9). But the Chiefs' defense, led by unblockable attack man Chris Jones, gave up just 19.2 points per game during the regular season, which was fourth best in the NFL. Excluding the season finale against Denver in which Kansas City rested its starters, the Chiefs have held their last six opponents to 20 points or fewer.

Kansas City's offense has been clearly mediocre this season -- the Chiefs were 15th in the league in scoring offense during the regular season (22.6 points per game) -- but Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce have a knack for coming up clutch in the playoffs. Mahomes and Kelce have connected for 18 playoff touchdowns, the most between a quarterback and a pass catcher in NFL history.

On Sunday, Mahomes, Kelce and Kansas City will face a Bills defense that has thrived on turnovers all season. Buffalo generated 32 takeaways during the regular season, which ranked third in the league. In the Divisional Round win last week over the Ravens, the Bills forced three turnovers while their offense committed none.

SportsLine experts Larry Hartstein, R.J. White, Jason La Canfora and Jeff Hochman have entered picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations.

