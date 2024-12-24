NFL fans will get a rare gift on Christmas Day with two Wednesday games: Chiefs at Steelers (1 p.m. ET kickoff) and Ravens at Texans (4:30 p.m. ET). These are the first NFL games played on a Wednesday in a non-COVID season since 2012. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Steelers odds, while Baltimore is a 5.5-point favorite in the most recent Ravens vs. Texans odds.

Those are just two games in a loaded Week 17 NFL slate with plenty on the line. Elsewhere in the league, the Seahawks will try to keep their slim NFC West hopes alive against the Bears on Thursday Night Football, the Eagles and Cowboys collide in a battle of NFC East rivals and the reigning NFC champion 49ers host the division-leading Lions on Monday Night Football.

People who have a strong opinion on one side of the point spread in one of these games, would like to try betting on the NFL and do not already have a FanDuel Sportsbook account can take advantage of a welcome bonus for new users. The promo offers new users $250 in bonus bets if they win their first bet.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo is one of several sportsbook promotions being offered for the NFL's Week 17 slate. The FanDuel welcome bonus gives users the opportunity to bet a little and win a lot. However the bonus is not unique in the industry; other online sportsbooks offer similar welcome promotions, and not all are tied to winning the initial bet in order to receive the bonus.

Chiefs at Steelers (Christmas Day)

Kickoff time 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Point spread Chiefs -3

Chiefs -3 Money line Chiefs -159, Steelers +133

Chiefs -159, Steelers +133 Total 43.5

Picks and more to know

Kansas City (14-1) can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC (and the first-round bye and home-field advantage that comes with it) with a win or tie on Christmas Day. If the Chiefs lose, they can still clinch the top spot in the AFC with a Bills loss or tie on Sunday against the Jets.

Kansas City has one of the best defenses in the league. The Chiefs rank third in the NFL in both scoring defense (18.5 points per game) and total defense (307.2 yards per game). In addition, they're on a roll at forcing turnovers. Over the last two games, they've generated eight takeaways. By contrast, over their first 13 games, they forced just 10 turnovers.

Meanwhile Pittsburgh (10-5) is in a tight race for the AFC North title. After losing to Baltimore last week, the Steelers and Ravens (10-5) are tied atop the division with two weeks to play. Pittsburgh currently holds the tiebreaker over Baltimore because of its better winning percentage in conference games, but the Ravens have, on paper, the easier remaining schedule (Texans and Browns versus Chiefs and Bengals).

The Steelers have been excellent all season at winning the turnover battle. They lead the NFL in turnovers forced (31) and have committed just 14 of their own. As a result, they rank second in the league in turnover margin (+17), behind only the Bills.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations in this matchup.

Ravens at Texans (Christmas Day)

Kickoff time 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Point spread Ravens -5.5

Ravens -5.5 Money line Ravens -245, Texans +200

Ravens -245, Texans +200 Total 46.5

Picks and more to know

As stated above, the AFC North race is a real dogfight between Baltimore and Pittsburgh. The Ravens currently sit in second place in the division because of the Steelers owning the better conference record, but Baltimore has arguably the easier remaining schedule. If Pittsburgh loses to the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the first game on Christmas day, the Ravens can move into the top spot in the division with a win over the Texans later that day.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is having another standout season. The two-time NFL MVP has passed for 3,787 yards and 37 touchdowns and has rushed for 765 yards and three scores. With his dual-threat talents behind center, the Ravens lead the league in total offense (423.7 yards per game) and rank third in scoring offense (30.1 points per game).

Meanwhile the Texans (9-6) already have clinched the AFC South and currently own the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. They could potentially move up to the No. 3 seed, and that would require beating Baltimore on Wednesday. Houston, however, will have to play without receiver Tank Dell, who suffered a devastating knee injury in Saturday's loss at Kansas City.

The Texans have been riding a stout defense all season. Behind one of the best pass rushes in the league, Houston ranks fourth in the NFL in total defense (307.3 yards per game) and ninth in scoring defense (21.8 points per game). The team also is tied for third in takeaways (28).

SportsLine experts R.J. White and Jason La Canfora are on the same side in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in 50% of simulations.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

The FanDuel welcome promo comes with a few terms and conditions. First, you must be a new FanDuel customer who has never signed up for the platform anywhere. For example, if you previously signed up in Michigan, you wouldn't be eligible to sign up for a new account and claim the welcome bonus in Pennsylvania or any other state. You also must be at least 21 years old to sign up and claim the FanDuel promo.

After you register, you must deposit a minimum of $5. Your first bet with the offer must be for $5 or more. After placing this bet, and settling it as a win, your account will be credited with $250 in bonus bets.

After receiving the bonus bets, you have seven days to use them before they expire. The bonus bets work as they do at other online sports betting sites. They can be viewed as site credit with zero cash value. Once you use them, you never recover that value. For example, if you place a $100 bet using bonus bets, a win grants you only the profit and not your stake back.

These bonus bets only have a one-time wagering requirement. After you bet through the bonus bets once, you can start withdrawing the money won from those bets.

Claiming the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus

New users to the FanDuel Sportsbook interested in claiming the sign-up bonus bonus can follow these outlined steps:

Claim the FanDuel promo via this link. Once on FanDuel's website, click JOIN NOW. Enter the requested information and allow FanDuel to verify your identity and location. Make a first deposit of at least $5 to ensure qualification for the promo. Place a first wager of $5 or more.

If the bet wins, the new user will receive $250 in bonus. If it loses, no bonus bets would be rewarded.

Seahawks at Bears (Thursday)

Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Point spread Seahawks -3.5

Seahawks -3.5 Money line Seahawks -191, Bears +159

Seahawks -191, Bears +159 Total 43.5

Picks and more to know

This is a must-win game for Seattle, which no longer controls its destiny in the NFC West. The Seahawks enter the game in second place in the division, one game behind the Rams, but even if Seattle wins on Thursday night, it would be eliminated from postseason contention with a Rams win on Saturday against the Cardinals.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career. He has passed for 3,937 yards, which ranks third in the league, and is on pace to break his career high of 4,282 yards, which he set in 2022. On Thursday he has a plus matchup against a Bears defense that allows 225.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 23rd in the NFL, and has given up 34.0 points per game over the last three games.

While Seattle has something for which to play, Chicago does not. The Bears (4-11) have lost nine in a row, which includes three losses under interim coach Thomas Brown. They have trailed by at least 13 points at halftime in each of their last four games.

The good news for Chicago is that No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has improved dramatically over the course of the season. The franchise quarterback enters Week 17 having thrown 326 passes without an interception, which is the sixth-longest such streak in a single season in NFL history. Over the same time, he has thrown 10 touchdowns.

SportsLine experts R.J. White and Jason La Canfora are on the same side in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations.

Cowboys at Eagles (Sunday)

Kickoff time 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Point spread Eagles -9.5

Eagles -9.5 Money line Eagles -448, Cowboys +351

Eagles -448, Cowboys +351 Total 43

Picks and more to know

Philadelphia (12-3) can lock up the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over the rival Cowboys on Sunday in Philadelphia. However the Eagles may have to play without dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts, who suffered a concussion on the second drive of Sunday's loss to the Commanders and did not return to that game. On Monday Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni said that Hurts remains in concussion protocol and that his status for the game against Dallas is in doubt.

If Hurts is unable to go, the Eagles would turn to backup Kenny Pickett. Obtained from the Steelers in a trade in the offseason, Pickett completed 14-of-24 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown and one interception on Sunday against Washington after replacing Hurts. The Eagles lost the game 36-33 on a Commanders touchdown in the final seconds of the game.

Meanwhile the Cowboys (7-8) are playing their best ball of the season. After losing five straight games in the middle of the season to effectively kill their playoff hopes, they have won four of their last five games. Despite the late-season surge, Dallas will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is having an All-Pro season. The 25-year-old ranks second in the league in receptions (101) and third in receiving yards (1,194). He is one of just three receivers with three 100-catch seasons over the past five years.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 50% of simulations in this matchup.

Lions at 49ers (Monday)

Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Point spread Lions -3.5

Lions -3.5 Money line Lions -187, 49ers +155

Lions -187, 49ers +155 Total 51.5

Picks and more to know

Detroit and San Francisco square off in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, but this year's meeting will not have nearly the same stakes as last year's. The Lions (13-2) have taken a step forward from last year and lead the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Detroit can clinch the NFC North and and secure the No. 1 seed with a victory over San Francisco and a Minnesota loss to Green Bay. Meanwhile the 49ers (6-9) have stumbled badly. San Francisco already has been eliminated from postseason contention.

Detroit has been an explosive offensive team all season. With quarterback Jared Goff behind center, the Lions lead the league in scoring offense (32.9 points per game) and rank second in the league in total offense (408.6) and passing offense (264.7 yards).

On the other hand the 49ers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. One season after reaching the Super Bowl and pushing the Chiefs into overtime, San Francisco sits in last place in the NFC West. The 49ers have lost five of their last six games and are coming off a 29-17 defeat at Miami.

Defense hasn't been a problem during San Francisco's season. The 49ers rank second in the league in total defense (304.3 yards per game) and third in passing defense (183.3). Since Week 8, they have given up just 6.3 yards per passing attempt, which ranks second in the league.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in 50% of simulations in this matchup.

Responsible gambling

FanDuel is dedicated to promoting responsible gambling. The sportsbook offers a range of tools that can be used to manage gaming activity. This includes the ability to limit the amount of deposits or wagers, to limit the time spent gambling and the option to exclude yourself from gambling for a period of time.

There are additional resources available too, such as: