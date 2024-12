The Seattle Seahawks will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Seattle is coming off back-to-back losses to the Packers and Vikings, causing its playoff chances to plummet. The Seahawks have won their last four road games this season, with two of those wins coming by double digits.

Chicago is on a nine-game losing streak following its 34-17 setback against Detroit last week, marking its third straight double-digit loss. The Bears are trying to generate momentum heading into next season as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams continues to gain valuable experience. Williams has 3,271 passing yards and 19 touchdowns this season, and he has not thrown an interception in his last nine games.

The Seahawks are 3.5-point road favorites in the Bears vs. Seahawks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Seattle is a -189 money-line favorite (risk $189 to win $100), and Chicago is a +158 underdog in the NFL betting odds. Bears interim coach Thomas Brown is still seeking his first win after taking over for fired head coach Matt Eberflus.

Seahawks at Bears (Thursday)

Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Point spread Seahawks -4

Seahawks -4 Money line Seahawks -191, Bears +159

Seahawks -191, Bears +159 Total 42

Picks and more to know

This is a must-win game for Seattle, which no longer controls its destiny in the NFC West. The Seahawks enter the game in second place in the division, one game behind the Rams, but even if Seattle wins on Thursday night, it would be eliminated from postseason contention with a Rams win on Saturday against the Cardinals.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career. He has passed for 3,937 yards, which ranks third in the league, and is on pace to break his career high of 4,282 yards, which he set in 2022. On Thursday he has a plus matchup against a Bears defense that allows 225.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 23rd in the NFL, and has given up 34.0 points per game over the last three games.

While Seattle has something for which to play, Chicago does not. The Bears (4-11) have lost nine in a row, which includes three losses under interim coach Thomas Brown. They have trailed by at least 13 points at halftime in each of their last four games.

The good news for Chicago is that No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has improved dramatically over the course of the season. The franchise quarterback enters Week 17 having thrown 326 passes without an interception, which is the sixth-longest such streak in a single season in NFL history. Over the same time, he has thrown 10 touchdowns.

SportsLine experts R.J. White and Jason La Canfora are on the same side in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations.

Cowboys at Eagles (Sunday)

Kickoff time 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Point spread Eagles -9.5

Eagles -9.5 Money line Eagles -448, Cowboys +351

Eagles -448, Cowboys +351 Total 43

Picks and more to know

Philadelphia (12-3) can lock up the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over the rival Cowboys on Sunday in Philadelphia. However the Eagles may have to play without dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts, who suffered a concussion on the second drive of Sunday's loss to the Commanders and did not return to that game. On Monday Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni said that Hurts remains in concussion protocol and that his status for the game against Dallas is in doubt.

If Hurts is unable to go, the Eagles would turn to backup Kenny Pickett. Obtained from the Steelers in a trade in the offseason, Pickett completed 14-of-24 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown and one interception on Sunday against Washington after replacing Hurts. The Eagles lost the game 36-33 on a Commanders touchdown in the final seconds of the game.

Meanwhile the Cowboys (7-8) are playing their best ball of the season. After losing five straight games in the middle of the season to effectively kill their playoff hopes, they have won four of their last five games. Despite the late-season surge, Dallas will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is having an All-Pro season. The 25-year-old ranks second in the league in receptions (101) and third in receiving yards (1,194). He is one of just three receivers with three 100-catch seasons over the past five years.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 50% of simulations in this matchup.

Lions at 49ers (Monday)

Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Point spread Lions -3.5

Lions -3.5 Money line Lions -187, 49ers +155

Lions -187, 49ers +155 Total 51.5

Picks and more to know

Detroit and San Francisco square off in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, but this year's meeting will not have nearly the same stakes as last year's. The Lions (13-2) have taken a step forward from last year and lead the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Detroit can clinch the NFC North and and secure the No. 1 seed with a victory over San Francisco and a Minnesota loss to Green Bay. Meanwhile the 49ers (6-9) have stumbled badly. San Francisco already has been eliminated from postseason contention.

Detroit has been an explosive offensive team all season. With quarterback Jared Goff behind center, the Lions lead the league in scoring offense (32.9 points per game) and rank second in the league in total offense (408.6) and passing offense (264.7 yards).

On the other hand the 49ers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. One season after reaching the Super Bowl and pushing the Chiefs into overtime, San Francisco sits in last place in the NFC West. The 49ers have lost five of their last six games and are coming off a 29-17 defeat at Miami.

Defense hasn't been a problem during San Francisco's season. The 49ers rank second in the league in total defense (304.3 yards per game) and third in passing defense (183.3). Since Week 8, they have given up just 6.3 yards per passing attempt, which ranks second in the league.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in 50% of simulations in this matchup.

