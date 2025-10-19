Entering Week 7, there are six NFL wide receivers who are averaging at least 80 yards per game this season and that number has been decreasing in recent years. There were 12 players who topped that total in 2023 and then only seven players reached that mark over the course of the 2024 season. However, there are still 28 different players (25 wide receivers) who are averaging at least 60 yards per game, so more balanced passing attacks are also trending. Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is averaging 63.7 yards per game this season and he'll be looking to put his least productive outing of the year last week behind him against the Giants on Sunday. The Broncos are favored by 7.5 points against New York, according to the latest Week 7 NFL odds. Sutton to go over 56.5 receiving yards is one of our top NFL WR props for Week 7 and a critical component of the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL WR prop parlay at FanDuel.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Sunday NFL WR prop picks for NFL Week 7 at FanDuel (odds subject to change):

Jerry Jeudy, Browns, Over 35.5 receiving yards (-114)

Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Over 56.5 receiving yards (-114)

Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers, Over 50.5 receiving yards (-125)

Jerry Jeudy, Browns, Over 35.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)



After recording career-highs with 90 catches for 1,229 yards to make the Pro Bowl last season, Jeudy is off to a sluggish start in his sixth NFL season. He's only managed 20 catches for 240 yards through his first six games. However, he's still eclipsed this total in four of six games this season and rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel targeted Jeudy 13 times in Week 6. Now Cleveland matches up with a Miami defense that ranks 28th in the NFL in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt (7.1). The model predicts that Jeudy finishes with 53 receiving yards on average.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Over 56.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)



Sutton recorded his second 1,000-yard season in 2024 and he's well on his way to another, as his 63.7 yards per game average puts him on track for 1,083 yards on the season. He's recorded at least 81 receiving yards in three of his last four games, and it's safe to say that his one catch for 17 yards against the Jets during a 13-11 slog against the Jets in London qualifies as a statistical outlier. The Giants rank 26th in the NFL in pass defense and the model predicts that Sutton averages 61 receiving yards on Sunday.

Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers, Over 50.5 receiving yards (-125, FanDuel)

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has been heavily involved in the Carolina offense from the jump. He's been targeted eight times or more in five of six games so far and has 27 catches for 380 yards already. Last week, he was targeted a season-low five times, but he did manage to score his first two touchdowns and now he'll match up with a Jets defense that ranks 26th in the NFL in net adjusted yards per pass attempt. The model predicts that McMillan finishes with 68 receiving yards on average.