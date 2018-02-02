Fans vote Saints running back Alvin Kamara as NFL Pepsi Rookie of the Year

Saints rookies stole the show in 2017, with Marshon Lattimore and Alvin Kamara taking the NFL by storm. With that in mind, it's only right that a Saints player wins the fan vote for Pepsi Rookie of the Year.

Kamara took the year-long honor in a season in which he won the award seven times, which included a five-week span between Weeks 9 and 13 where he won it every single week.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to see Kamara take the award. Although Kareem Hunt of the Chiefs seemed like a shoo-in early in the season, Kamara ended up being part of one of the most effective running back duos of all time. Also, the Saints' media exposure as one of the best teams in the NFC -- along with Kamara's complementary style to Mark Ingram -- likely swayed the fan vote.

Kamara finished the season with 1,554 yards from scrimmage, with 728 of those coming on the ground. He averaged a staggering 6.1 yards per carry, and scored 13 total touchdowns. But what set Kamara apart was his style of play.

Kamara never seemed to go down on first contact, and his ability to line up as a receiver was a huge part of what made him so successful. He even caught the go-ahead touchdown against the Vikings in the divisional round after being split out (although no one needs a reminder of how that game turned out).

The Saints running back is striving for the Associated Press' Offensive Rookie of the Year award come NFL Honors Night on Saturday, as is Lattimore on the defensive side. The last time a duo from the same team took both the offensive and defensive side of the award was in 1967, when Mel Farr and Lem Barney did it for the Detroit Lions. The competition is stiff this year, however, as Hunt had more all-purpose yards and over 1,300 rushing yards for the Chiefs. Deshaun Watson is a dark horse as well, although his limited time on the field may preclude him from winning.

For now, however, the fan vote will likely hold Kamara over. No matter how the AP award shakes out, a lot of rookies had outstanding years, and to win any honors in this class is a huge accomplishment.