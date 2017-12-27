Fantasy football champions are donating their winnings to thank Todd Gurley

If you were involved in a fantasy football championship last weekend and had Todd Gurley on your squad, there's a pretty good chance you're a happy camper right now. That's because the Rams running back was the top fantasy performer of the week with 118 yards on the ground, plus 158 receiving yards on 10 catches, two of which went for touchdowns.

After Gurley's incredible performance, he sent out a tweet that was most likely directed to all the annoying fantasy owners who, for some reason, make a point to complain to players when they have down weeks on the field. Don't be one of those people.

Fantasy owners you’re welcome now leave us alone. Merry Christmas! — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 25, 2017

Prior to Week 16's slate of games, Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken shared a pretty great idea. If a fantasy owner wins a championship thanks to a big performance from a star, they can thank them by sharing the winnings with that player's charity of choice. Gehlken attached a list of big names with their respective charities.

A thought again on Christmas Eve: If player helps win your fantasy league, consider donating portion of winnings to a cause he supports. pic.twitter.com/97uQVVNM62 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 24, 2017

So, after Gurley had a prolific day at the office on Sunday, some very grateful fantasy owners decided to follow through on the idea. They thanked the running back by donating to the Shriners Hospitals for Children and shared their support.

@TG3II thank you for helping me win a fantasy championship. pic.twitter.com/dGjinzFiVC — Joe Watson (@JoeyWats19) December 27, 2017

Thank you @TG3II for the amazing run you’ve had, leading me to a championship win!! @MatthewBerryTMR pic.twitter.com/zyp9xdqABK — Robb Ruegemer (@HowiesHotWings) December 27, 2017

@MatthewBerryTMR I won both my leagues this year thanks to @TG3II and am happy to donate to a great cause. Thanks for the suggestion! pic.twitter.com/NHfFRVzSZR — Lee M (@LeeMarino13) December 27, 2017

Gurley, who has shared negative sentiments about fantasy football in the past, seemed very appreciative of those who showed kindness, saying "fantasy is not so bad after all."

Any time man. https://t.co/VybZhXDUnf — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 27, 2017

Fantasy is not so bad after all lol that’s major Love. Thank you and Happy Holidays. https://t.co/l2J9s5cWxe — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 27, 2017

Maybe that will get him to soften his stance a little bit.