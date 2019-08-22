Fantasy sleepers and busts: DeSean Jackson is worth taking a flier on, stay away from Melvin Gordon early

Football is coming. In two weeks, the 2019 NFL season will kick off, which means it's almost about time to draft your Fantasy team(s) -- if you're reading this post, it's probably teams, which makes this an especially important episode to listen to.

There are more than a few ways you can get advice and help for Fantasy football, including watching Thursday's Fantasy Football Today Telethon (noon to 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, it's for a great cause as it benefits St. Jude), but another quick and easy way to prepare is to fire up the Pick Six Podcast -- our daily NFL show, subscribe right here -- and listen to myself, Will Brinson, and Dave Richard break down Fantasy sleepers and busts for the upcoming season.

On Thursday's episode, the three of us debated Richard's list of sleepers and busts -- a list that includes the likes of DeSean Jackson and Melvin Gordon. It's probably easy to guess which one is his sleeper and which one is his bust, but let's break them down anyway. And be sure to listen to the full episode below, which includes discussions on numerous other sleepers and busts besides the aforementioned duo.

We'll start with the sleeper. Jackson, as everyone is well aware of, is an awesome deep threat. In his 11-year career, Jackson has averaged a bonkers 17.4 yards per reception. Much has been made of his decline in Tampa Bay, but it's worth noting that (1) Jackson actually experienced a better season in 2018 than he did in 2017 (18.9 yards per catch compared to 13.4 yards per catch) and that (2) Jackson is no longer saddled with Jameis Winston as his quarterback. Carson Wentz is a huge upgrade. At the worst, Jackson is the kind of receiver you can stick into your lineup hoping that he'll catch one 75-yard bomb. It might not always lead to success. He might be a very boom-or-bust prospect. But he's worth taking a flier on, because he can win you a week when your starting receivers are on a bye, and he only needs one catch to do so. Other receivers worth a late pick? John Brown, Cole Beasley, and Randall Cobb.

The bust is obviously Gordon, for one very obvious reason. Gordon is holding out as he seeks a new lucrative long-term contract from the Chargers. On Wednesday, it was reported that Gordon will likely miss regular-season games. That's an obvious concern, but it's not the only concern. It's worth remembering that before last season, Gordon was an inefficient player. From 2015-17, Gordon averaged 4.5 yards per touch. In 2018, he averaged 6.1 yards per touch. He's usually been an elite Fantasy option due his touchdowns (his zero-touchdown rookie year not included), but his lack of efficiency up until last season is another concern. There's no doubt that Gordon still has value. But it's about taking him at the right spot. He's no longer a first- or second-round pick. Myself, Brinson, and Richard all agreed we're staying away from Gordon unless we're getting him in a late-enough round to justify the risk attached to him -- just like how we're mostly staying away from Todd Gurley in the early rounds too.

If you're looking to go a bit deeper, Richard's list includes some lesser-known names you'll want to hear, including a rookie running back in Kansas City who he's very high on.

"Darwin Thompson, a rookie they took in the sixth round, is short, stocky, and has very good speed," Richard said. "And he's better at pass protection than anybody in his class. He doesn't have the size of Damien Williams, much less Carlos Hyde, but there isn't anything Hyde can do that this guy can't do better. I'm trying to get Thompson on all of my teams."

You can listen to the entire episode for more sleepers like Thompson who could help you win your league, and be sure to rate, review, and subscribe for daily NFL content.