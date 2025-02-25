The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is here, with 329 prospects invited by the league to participate in the annual multiday event. Just as it has since 1987, this year's combine is taking place in Indianapolis and will run from Feb. 24 to March 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The combine is a chance for prospects to show teams both their physical capabilities and who they are as a player, with interviews taking place as well as workouts during the week. As we approach the 2025 NFL Draft, which will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 25-27, this is crunch time for teams to get their homework done on each prospect and for prospects to boost their value.

One of the most talked about events each year at the combine is the 40-yard dash.

Last year we saw history made at this part of the event, when Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy ran it in 4.21 seconds, breaking the all-time combine record. He went on to be drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 28 overall pick.

Worthy finished the regular season with 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns and had a league-high 19 receptions, 287 yards receiving and three touchdowns in the postseason, including two touchdowns in the team's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Like at the combine, Worthy's speed was on display all season. Worthy's time was .01 seconds faster than John Ross, who ran a 4.22 in 2017.

Here's a look at the 10 best 40 times in combine history:

Prospects this year will be looking to get on this list, but could anyone beat Worthy's record? Wide receiver Arian Smith out of Georgia is one favorite to have the best 40 time this year and has shown his speed on film. At just under 6-foot, 175 pounds he has the length and lightness that helps succeed in this event.

Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter is another one to watch. He got up to 22.17 MPH in the Senior Bowl, the second fastest speed ever registered in the history of that game.

Coverage of the NFL combine can be found on the NFL Network and NFL+ and can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).