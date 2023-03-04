Two Maryland cornerbacks stole the spotlight at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, as Jakorian Bennett and Deonte Banks ran sub 4.4-second 40-yard dash times, which has apparently made them the fastest cornerback teammates in NFL combine history. Who said Terrapins are slow?

To add onto that, Next Gen Stats has Banks and Bennett atop the NGS athleticism score rankings for cornerbacks at the combine.

Bennett recorded a 4.30 40-yard dash, which was the third-fastest time among cornerbacks. He is CBS Sports' No. 10 cornerback in this class, and he recorded 39 combined tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 12 games played last season.

Banks, on the other hand, ran a 4.36 on his first 40-yard dash attempt, followed up by a 4.35 on his second run. That time came in third among his cornerback group -- right behind his teammate Bennett.

Banks in particular put on a show Friday. His vertical of 42 inches ranked first among cornerbacks, and his 11'4" broad jump ranked second behind Julius Brents of Kansas State.

As we mentioned, the Terps tandem of Bennett and Banks came in second and third among cornerbacks at the 40-yard dash, because Michigan's DJ Turner upstaged the competition. He clocked in at 4.26. That time is tied for the the fifth-fastest ever at the NFL combine.