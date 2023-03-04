Two Maryland cornerbacks stole the spotlight at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, as Jakorian Bennett and Deonte Banks ran sub 4.4-second 40-yard dash times, which has apparently made them the fastest cornerback teammates in NFL combine history. Who said Terrapins are slow?
To add onto that, Next Gen Stats has Banks and Bennett atop the NGS athleticism score rankings for cornerbacks at the combine.
2023 CB Athleticism Score Leaderboard 📋— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 3, 2023
The official 40 times are in. Pending shuttle numbers, @TerpsFootball teammates Deonte Banks (98) and Jakorian Bennett (97) currently sit atop the NGS athleticism score rankings.
Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/MYafLCNOzs
Bennett recorded a 4.30 40-yard dash, which was the third-fastest time among cornerbacks. He is CBS Sports' No. 10 cornerback in this class, and he recorded 39 combined tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 12 games played last season.
JAKORIAN BENNETT 4.31!!! pic.twitter.com/7Uunrtzoaj— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) March 3, 2023
Banks, on the other hand, ran a 4.36 on his first 40-yard dash attempt, followed up by a 4.35 on his second run. That time came in third among his cornerback group -- right behind his teammate Bennett.
Maryland CB Deonte Banks goes FASTER on Run #2— Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 3, 2023
4.35 40 (unofficial)#NFLCombine #NFLCombine2023 @ChatSports pic.twitter.com/Aw6Fx9hgbM
Banks in particular put on a show Friday. His vertical of 42 inches ranked first among cornerbacks, and his 11'4" broad jump ranked second behind Julius Brents of Kansas State.
Our guy Tae Banks is putting on a show— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) March 3, 2023
Unofficial:
Vertical: 42 inches (6th best for CBs since 2006)
Broad Jump: 11'4" (3rd best all-time for CBs) pic.twitter.com/2MexwovJSJ
As we mentioned, the Terps tandem of Bennett and Banks came in second and third among cornerbacks at the 40-yard dash, because Michigan's DJ Turner upstaged the competition. He clocked in at 4.26. That time is tied for the the fifth-fastest ever at the NFL combine.