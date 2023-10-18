Six weeks into the 2023 NFL season, it's perhaps more unclear than ever which teams truly belong atop the league. Both of the remaining unbeaten squads going into Week 6 lost to inferior opponents. And AFC powerhouses like the Bills and Chiefs won, albeit in ugly fashion. It's partly why Pete Prisco's latest Power Rankings make note of the ongoing search for true contenders.

Here, we're attempting to identifying potential problem spots -- fatal flaws, if you will -- for Prisco's top 10 teams going into Week 7:

1. Chiefs (5-1)

The combo of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will always keep them trustworthy, but the lack of consistency at pass catcher might be prompting Mahomes' more reckless start to 2023. Travis Kelce remains a top-tier safety valve, but No. 15 has been doing more nonchalant downfield chucking without a designated go-to deep threat.

You might say Tua Tagovailoa's health deserves a mention, but he's done a fine job staying upright in another MVP bid to open 2023. Instead, let's not overlook the middle of Vic Fangio's defense, which is quietly giving up more points than all but six teams in the NFL. Linebacker remains a need, or else they could be playing more shootouts than they'd like down the stretch.

For all the fuss about Detroit potentially still needing defensive reinforcements, the Lions enter Week 7 as a top-10 unit in both yards and points allowed. Let's go with the offensive line's health; Jared Goff is on pace for a career year in part because their front is so sturdy, but Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson is banged up, and Goff is a different QB when pressured.

No debate here: it's the health of their star power. In Week 6 alone, San Francisco saw Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams all suffer injury scares. The latter two should be OK for now, but we all know McCaffrey's medical track record, and he's been a multipurpose weapon for Kyle Shanahan. Brock Purdy's been great, but he needs his weapons.

Take your pick: if it's not their rash of secondary injuries, which so far haven't prevented Sean Desai's defense from looking even more creative than Jonathan Gannon's 2022 unit, then it's probably their offensive recklessness. Jalen Hurts has been uncharacteristically risky at times, and the offensive game plans have struggled to find balance for 60 minutes.

Even though Dak Prescott rebounded with a nice prime-time performance to beat the Chargers, his offensive line's durability is something to watch. Tyron Smith has struggled to stay on the field over the years, and while Dan Quinn's defense remains opportunistic even after Trevon Diggs' loss, Dallas needs its QB well-protected if it wants to make a real run.

Is Trevor Lawrence capable of moving past his new knee injury without limitation? Even if so, their scattershot chemistry in the passing game is a concern. Calvin Ridley, in particular, has been kind of a boom-or-bust outlet for Lawrence, even as Christian Kirk remains a target machine. If they wanna outlast other contenders in the AFC, they need to be firing on all cylinders there.

8. Bills (4-2)

For the second straight year, Josh Allen doesn't necessarily have a reliable secondary pass target behind Stefon Diggs. That's not to say Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid are incapable of big games. But Allen leans so heavily on Diggs, sometimes forcing throws, that their offense isn't nearly as rhythmic as it should be.

It's the same as always: Lamar Jackson's supporting cast. Baltimore has made efforts to upgrade the QB's help, but even with Zay Flowers offering juice out wide, it's tough to trust Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman and Co. as Jackson's other primary weapons. The QB hasn't been perfect this year, but he also can't do everything on his own.

It sure as heck isn't Jim Schwartz's defense that causes concern. No, it's probably Deshaun Watson, the $230 million man. Cleveland managed to upset the 49ers with P.J. Walker under center, but they need Watson to return in reliable form if they want to go anywhere. So far, in three starts this year, the former Pro Bowler has flashed but failed to sustain success.