The vigil for Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson, AJ Lytton Jr. and Isaiah Hazel turned even more tragic Friday night. After the memorial concluded for the three high school football teammates who died in a car crash last week, two people were shot at Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, that resulted in one fatality.

Per Fox 5 in Washington D.C, a man was shot in the chest and passed away from his injury at the hospital. A woman was also shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital. Both victims were in their 20s.

Police said at least one gun has been recovered from the scene.

The vigil was a week after Jackson, Lytton, and Hazel were announced as the three fatalities in the accident that took place last Saturday morning in Prince George's County. The preliminary investigation indicated another car struck Jackson's vehicle, which traveled off the right side of the road and struck multiple tree stumps.

Jackson was a rookie cornerback on the Vikings, selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Hazel and Lytton were high school teammates of Jackson, with Hazel playing college football at Maryland and Charlotte and Lytton playing for Florida State and Penn State.