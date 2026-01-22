Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away at the age of 65 last May. Now, the FBI is reportedly looking into the matter.

Officials are investigating the death of Irsay and the doctor that provided him with prescription pain medication as well as ketamine towards the end of his life, according to The Washington Post. The FBI is researching Irsay's "substance [illegal and prescription] use," and his "relationship with Dr. Harry Haroutunian," who is a prominent addiction specialist. Agents reportedly visited Indianapolis this month and interviewed multiple people who were close to Irsay before his death.

Irsay died at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California on May 21, 2025. Haroutunian was reportedly staying at the hotel overseeing Irsay's treatment, and signed his death certificate stating the cause of death was cardiac arrest caused by pneumonia and heart issues. Los Angeles County's medical examiner did not conduct an autopsy, saying the death was not considered sudden or unexpected.

In August, The Washington Post published an extensive report citing multiple people maintaining that Irsay, who claimed to have defeated his addiction to pain meds, had not only relapsed, but overdosed multiple times in the last five years.

The Post acquired images of pill bottles that showed Haroutunian had prescribed Irsay more than 200 pills days before the Colts owner had two overdoses in less than two weeks back in 2023, including one episode that left him hospitalized for four months. According to multiple people who witnessed the injections, Haroutunian then added ketamine to Irsay's treatment plan.

Irsay was one of the most recognizable owners in the NFL at the time of his death. He became the youngest general manager in NFL history at the age of 24 back in 1984, then became the youngest NFL owner at 37 when he took over the franchise following his father's death in 1997. Under Irsay's leadership, the Colts made 16 playoff appearances, took home two AFC titles and won Super Bowl XLI.