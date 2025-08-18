Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was placed on injured reserve after straining a hamstring, the team announced Monday, most likely ending his 2025 season. The former first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft had 27 total tackles and six tackles for loss last with the Chiefs.

"He's worked hard, so we'll see where it goes," coach Andy Reid said Monday. "I can't tell you how long it's going to be, but any time is disappointing for him, I know, because he works so stinkin' hard."

Anudike-Uzomah, 23, has appeared in 34 games with three starts, totaling 41 tackles, including eight for loss and three sacks with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Last season, he played in all 17 games before a limited role in the playoffs. Anudike-Uzomah saw his snap count increase, but Kansas City had been counting on 2025 to be a breakout year for the Kansas State product.

As a rookie, he appeared in all 17 regular-season games, recording 14 tackles, including two for loss, 0.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. He also added one tackle in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL initially proposed double-digit game suspension for Chiefs' Rashee Rice, per report Cameron Salerno

The injury also complicates Anudike-Uzomah's long-term outlook in Kansas City. Entering his third season, the he was competing for depth chart snaps behind George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu and rookie Ashton Gillotte -- a third-round pick out of Louisville. Instead, his absence likely cements Gillotte's early role and leaves Anudike-Uzomah sidelined during a year many viewed as pivotal for his development.

With his rookie contract running through 2026, the Chiefs must soon decide whether to exercise his fifth-year option for 2027 -- an increasingly uncertain proposition given his limited production and now a lost season.

Kansas City invested a late first-round pick in the hometown standout during the 2023 NFL Draft, but injuries and inconsistent playing time have kept him from establishing himself as a steady contributor. Monday's move signals another setback in what was already shaping up as a make-or-break campaign.