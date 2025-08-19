The Kansas City Chiefs lost Felix Anudike-Uzomah for the 2025 NFL season this week, placing the defensive end on injured reserve thanks to a hamstring strain. It was a disappointing development, as coach Andy Reid noted following the preseason game in which Anudike-Uzomah was hurt. And that's not only because the issue robs the veteran of a full season and depletes Kansas City's defensive line depth.

Anudike-Uzomah's move to IR also underscores an unfortunate trend related to pass rushers from the 2023 draft class. It's true that every draft class is scattershot, producing just as many, if not more, clear misses than home run prospects. But the 2023 crop, which saw Anudike-Uzomah close out the first round as the 31st overall selection out of Kansas State, has been particularly hit or miss in pass-rushing promise.

There is one glaring exception and two probable exceptions:

Will Anderson Jr. was the top pass rusher of the 2023 class, picked No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans. And so far, he's lived up to the billing. Two years in, the Alabama product already has a Defensive Rookie of the Year honor, combining for 18 sacks and 26 tackles for loss from 2023-2024. Paired with Danielle Hunter, he helps headline one of the NFL's most ferocious defensive fronts.

was the top pass rusher of the 2023 class, picked No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans. And so far, he's lived up to the billing. Two years in, the Alabama product already has a Defensive Rookie of the Year honor, combining for 18 sacks and 26 tackles for loss from 2023-2024. Paired with Danielle Hunter, he helps headline one of the NFL's most ferocious defensive fronts. Will McDonald IV went 15th overall to the New York Jets out of Iowa State, where he broke the school's career sacks record. His production didn't translate to the NFL stage right away, as he managed just three sacks as a rookie. The 2024 campaign was a different story, as he racked up 10.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits, cementing himself as a building block of New York's defense.

went 15th overall to the New York Jets out of Iowa State, where he broke the school's career sacks record. His production didn't translate to the NFL stage right away, as he managed just three sacks as a rookie. The 2024 campaign was a different story, as he racked up 10.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits, cementing himself as a building block of New York's defense. Nolan Smith was picked one spot before Anudike-Uzomah, drafted 30th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. While he managed just a single sack as a rookie, he emerged as a relentless pocket-pusher down the stretch in Year 2, teaming up with draftmate Jalen Carter on a Super Bowl-winning attack. He finished 2024 with 10.5 sacks if you include playoffs, and he's poised for a full-time gig in 2025.

Look past this trio, however, and you're left with a relatively bleak picture at the position, at least from this first-round class. Here's a roundup of other top pass-rushing prospects from the 2023 group:

After two years in the silver and black, Wilson has technically mustered just four games as an official starter, failing to eclipse 4.5 sacks in each season. To his credit, Wilson upped most of his marks -- tackles for loss, quarterback hits, etc. -- from Year 1 to Year 2, and he may be primed for a bigger leap under Pete Carroll's direction, but the clock is ticking on him validating the Raiders' early investment.

Nicknamed "Hercules" in college, Van Ness was arguably prized more for his traits than his polish coming into the NFL, and so far, that's not worked in Green Bay's favor. Still searching for his first official pro start, the big man has combined for just seven sacks through his first two seasons. The slow start prompted coach Matt LaFleur to entertain moving Van Ness, who's at least had a promising summer, to the inside.

The Cincinnati Bengals might not be embroiled in years-long Trey Hendrickson drama if Murphy had proven capable of filling a sizable role. A knee injury cost the 23-year-old the start of his second season, limiting him to 13 games without a sack, but he was also a small factor as a rookie, logging three sacks in a reserve role. His early struggles likely fueled the team's first-round Shemar Stewart pick this spring.

You can't always control injuries, but availability is the biggest factor here. After a rookie year learning behind the likes of Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, Anudike-Uzomah appeared to take a slight step forward in 2024, nabbing a couple sacks, including one in the postseason. Now he won't get a crack at a true Year 3 leap thanks to a season-ending hamstring injury. His Chiefs tenure might already be closing.