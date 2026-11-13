This season feels like a unique one for quarterbacks, especially rookie quarterbacks. Undrafted Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Jalon Daniels took over when Baker Mayfield was hurt, undrafted QB Joe Fagnano started for the Baltimore Ravens when Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley went down, and No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza came in for the Las Vegas Raiders during garbage time. Washington Commanders seventh-rounder Athan Kaliakmanis also made an appearance this season.

This week, we have more to look forward to: Three QBs each get their first starts and make history while doing so. Mendoza is set to make his first start for the Raiders, facing the Seattle Seahawks, and rookie third-rounder Carson Beck will make his NFL debut with the Arizona Cardinals. Another quarterback joining the group of first-timers is 2025 sixth-rounder Kyle McCord, who is making his NFL debut this week as the Miami Dolphins starter.

If the three of them do start, 50 quarterbacks will have made at least one start through Week 10 this season, tied for second-most in the past 20 seasons. Only 2019 saw more quarterbacks, when 51 quarterbacks had at least one start through Week 10.

This will be the second time multiple quarterbacks made their NFL debuts as a starter (Beck, McCord) in the same week (excluding Week 1 and the 1987 players' strike). The last time it happened was in 2019, when Drew Lock made his NFL debut with the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions' David Blough also made his debut as a starter.

Mendzoa, Beck and McCord would also be the third trio in the past 30 seasons to make their first career starts in the same week (excluding Week 1 and season finales).

Since 2000, we've seen 158 QBs start at least one game as rookies and just 22 of those made their first start between Week 10 and Week 13. Only five of the 22 won their debuts.

Let's take a look at these three quarterbacks, how they ended up getting the starting job and where their teams stand:

Fernando Mendoza, Raiders (4-5)

Mendoza was drafted No. 1 overall in April after winning the Heisman and College Football National Championship. He went 16-0 in his final collegiate year with Indiana, finishing the year with career highs in completion percentage (72.0), passing yards (3,535) and touchdowns (41), with just six interceptions.

Kirk Cousins got the starting job in Sin City, but his recent trade to the Minnesota Vikings set Mendoza up to take over. This won't be Mendoza's debut, as he played at the end of the Raiders' 45-17 loss against the New England Patriots in Week 5. He started 5-for-5 on his first drive and ended the game going 6-of-8 for 48 yards.

Any team that drafts a QB first overall is planning on him being the long-term guy, but that doesn't always happen right away. As Mendoza prepped for the day we all knew would eventually come, he had a veteran QB to learn under. Mendoza praised Cousins for mentoring him and helping him to prepare for the eventual moment when he would begin his time as a starter.

"It would have been really easy for Kirk... being a veteran quarterback and kind of having already proved everything to be a little bit more dismissive, but he's had me with open arms and has taught me so many things," Mendoza said.

The first-year QB continued: "Whether it was film study, how to operate as a starting quarterback, all the different multifaceted approaches that have made him so successful throughout his career, he's shared with no restrictions and with no constraints. So I really appreciate him... he was a great mentor."

Next game vs. Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS, streaming on Paramount+

Carson Beck, Cardinals (5-6)

Beck started the season as the emergency third quarterback and has found himself starting just 10 weeks later. The Cardinals season started with Jacoby Brissett as QB1, but he was benched in favor of Gardner Minshew, and Beck was made the backup. Brissett was eventually traded to the Ravens, leaving Minshew and Beck on the depth chart. Minshew was only able to get in one start before he was sidelined with what is feared to be a torn UCL in his throwing arm.

Beck summed up his depth chart climb by saying, "It's been a crazy season," adding that he was "super excited" about the opportunity to play. As with Mendoza and Cousins, Beck has gained value by watching his predecessors, Brissett and Minshew.

"I think the biggest thing is just watching those two and how they carry themselves and how they handle themselves not only in the meeting room around the coaches, but during the walkthrough, during practice, and during the game," Beck said. "I think that's the biggest thing that you can learn from those guys, of everybody's looking at you as a quarterback, and your attitude has to be right each and every day. The moxie [of] going out there, having confidence, and making everyone around you better."

The 24-year-old was the No. 65 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, coming off a long collegiate career that included two College Football Playoff titles (albeit none as a starter). Last season with Miami (FL), he had conference highs in completions (338) and completion percentage (72.4), along with 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions

Next game vs. Rams (5-4) on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. on CBS, streaming on Paramount+

Kyle McCord, Dolphins (1-7)

McCord was named the Dolphins starter after the team placed Malik Willis on injured reserve Tuesday. The 24-year-old has been active for every Dolphins game this season, but he has yet to take any snaps. Now, he will make his debut as the starter for a struggling 1-7 Miami team.

McCord was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, went to the Packers in Jan. 2026 and headed south ahead of Week 1 this season, thanks to a trade. During the preseason, he went 46-of-70 with 446 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions with the Packers.

He spent his college career with Ohio State before transferring to Syracuse in his last season. He led the NCAA in completions (391), attempts (592) and yards (4,779) in orange in 2024. He also had 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the 10-3 season, starting all 13 games.

"Being at a school like Ohio State and playing some big games at Syracuse, too, I think it should give you confidence that you've played on a big stage before you've played against some of the top guys in the league right now," McCord said ahead of his first start. "So, yeah, I mean, I think that the confidence level coming from those games is definitely there. It's not my first time playing in a big game. So yeah, I feel like that's where I'm drawing a lot of confidence from."

Next game vs. Colts (2-7) on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. on CBS, streaming on Paramount+