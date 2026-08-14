Fernando Mendoza, Drew Allar impress in NFL preseason; College football's top 150 players

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🏈 Five things to know Friday

👀 Do not miss this: NFL preseason Week 1 previews

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The first six games of Week 1 are complete, but even though Thursday offered a stacked slate of NFL preseason action, there is plenty more left to come over the weekend. Tonight features three games, all at 7 p.m. ET, and there are a whopping seven games on tap for Saturday. This is the first time all 32 teams have been in action since the first week of January so soak it up!

Yes, preseason games are meaningless in the standings. And, yes, backups will see more action than starters. But there are still so many reasons to tune in. For eight teams in particular, these three tune-up games are critical in sorting out position battles, getting first-year players settled and installing new schemes. Our Jordan Dajani says the Eagles are one of those squads.

Dajani: "Nick Sirianni doesn't typically play starters very much in the preseason, if at all. But could that change this year, since Sean Mannion is introducing a brand-new offense? Mannion is implementing a system that more closely resembles what you would see with Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan. That means more Jalen Hurts under center, and outside zone runs for Saquon Barkley. Hurts needs some action in the preseason, even if it's limited."

The next three weeks also give us a first look at the 2026 rookie class in game action. In addition to the early first-round picks, we're also dying to see training camp standouts like Denzel Boston and Harold Perkins Jr. They are among the 10 rookies worth monitoring most closely this preseason.

And for those of you who play fantasy football, you know how important it is to keep tabs on potential sleepers, breakout candidates and polarizing early-round draft picks. Here are a few sleepers who will be in action Friday and Saturday:

Zachariah Branch , WR, Falcons

, WR, Jonah Coleman , RB, Broncos

, RB, Ja'Kobi Lane , WR, Ravens

, WR, Ted Hurst, WR, Buccaneers

⭐ College football's top 150 players

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At the start, middle and end of every college football season, Blake Brockermeyer empties his notebook to formulate a ranking of the 150 best players in the nation. After countless hours of film study and numerous conversations with coaches, it's that time of year again. Brockermeyer's preseason top 150 for 2026 is here.

This is the second consecutive year in which Jeremiah Smith opens the campaign as the No. 1 player in college football. Brockermeyer says he is the greatest receiving prospect he has ever evaluated, and anyone who watched Ohio State over the past two years would find it hard to disagree.

Brockermeyer: "Rare talents like Smith don't come around often and he has the ability to take over the game every time he touches the football. Exceptional length and speed and the ability to run through defenders after the catch. His presence on the field opens up for teammates to make plays and when he gets his shots he delivers. If his willingness to consistently block improves, then he becomes the best prospect I've ever watched, regardless of position."

If ever there was a "year of the quarterback" in college football, this is it. Signal-callers account for four of the top 10 spots and eight of the top 20 in these rankings. The amount of elite quarterback talent across the country is a reason why the national championship race is so wide open and why NFL teams are salivating at the idea of holding early first-round draft picks in 2027.

Here are the quarterbacks who stand inside the top 10 players overall:

2. Dante Moore, Oregon

3. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

9. Arch Manning, Texas

10. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⛳ St. Jude Championship: Second round, 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

⚾ Cardinals at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Red Sox at Pirates or White Sox at Tigers, 6:40 p.m. on MLB Network

🏈 Buccaneers at Jets, 7 p.m. on NFL Network

⚾ Yankees at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Diamondbacks at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Wings at Fever, 7:30 p.m. on Ion

⚽ Gotham FC at Current, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Royals at Angels or Rockies at Giants, 9:38 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Rangers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Fire at Storm, 10 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Brewers at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

Saturday

🏀 Big3: Celebrity Game, noon on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 Big3: Ball Hogs vs. Triplets, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Browns at Bears, 1 p.m. on NFL Network

⚾ White Sox at Tigers, 1:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Big3: 305 vs. Power, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⛳ St. Jude Championship: Third round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Rams at Chiefs, 4 p.m. on NFL Network

⚾ Nationals at Mets, 4:10 p.m. on FS1

👊 UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs. Machado Garry, 5:30 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Legacy at Racing Louisville, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

🏀 Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ Diamondbacks at Braves or Brewers at Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Revolution at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Lynx at Aces, 8 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Cowboys at Seahawks, 8 p.m. on NFL Network

⚽ Miami FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Pride at Thorns, 8:45 p.m. on Ion

⚽ Minnesota at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Royals at Angels, 9:38 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Rangers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚽ St. Louis City at Earthquakes, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Sunday

⚽ FA Community Shield: Arsenal vs. Manchester City, 10 a.m. on ESPN

⚾ Orioles at Rays, 12:15 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Yankees at Blue Jays or Diamondbacks at Braves, 1:35 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Red Sox at Pirates, 1:35 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Nationals at Mets, 1:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⛳ St. Jude Championship: Final round, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Cardinals at Cubs, 3:10 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Fever at Dream, 5 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Timbers at Fire, 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Fire at Mercury, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏁 NASCAR at Richmond, 7 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Mariners at Astros, 7:20 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Whitecaps at Sounders, 9 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Spirit at Angel City, 9 p.m. on ESPN