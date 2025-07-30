If there's one thing you can count on at NFL training camps every year, it's the fact that fights are going to happen, and the Kansas City Chiefs got their first taste of a big scuffle Tuesday when two rookies went at it during practice.

The Chiefs offense was running a play, and after the whistle blew, rookie left tackle Josh Simmons continued to push Ashton Gillotte. The rookie defensive end clearly didn't appreciate the extra shove, because he responded by pushing Simmons, and that's when all hell broke loose. Simmons retaliated by throwing a hard punch straight to the helmet. After that happened, you could hear the crowd collectively respond with a big "ohhh."

Simmons and Gillotte continued to go at it until several teammates, including Travis Kelce, stepped in.

Let's take a look at the video of the fight.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would probably prefer his players don't fight each other, but he's been around long enough to know fights always happen in training camp.

"Competitive spirit. It's hot and you get ornery," Reid said when asked about the scuffle.

Kingsley Suamataia, who's trying to win the starting spot at left guard, didn't think the fight was a big deal.

"Off the field, we're all love and brothers, but once we're out here, we're trying to knock each others' heads off," Suamataia said.

As for Simmons and Gillotte, it appears the beef between the two guys may have actually started Monday.

Simmons has been impressive in training camp so far, which is good news for the Chiefs, because he's expected to play a key role for the team this year. The 32nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is competing to be the team's starting left tackle, and so far, he's taken almost first-team rep at the position during training camp, and at this point, it feels like he's tracking to be the starter.