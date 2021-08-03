Kenny Golladay's early exit was not the only big news that has come out of the Giants' Tuesday training camp practice. Shortly after Golladay's exit, a fight broke out that led to an "impassioned" speech from coach Joe Judge. Judge then proceeded to put his team through a second round of wind sprints and push ups, according to CBS Sports NFL Senior Writer Jonathan Jones, who took in the Giants' practice from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Included in the fight was Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who found himself down in a pile as the scrum continued. Fortunately, the third-year quarterback was no worse for wear.

"I was fine. All good," Jones said after the fight had concluded.

The origin of the fight may have been when running back Corey Clement was the recipient of a big hit during the end of a run. Tight end Evan Engram retaliated before receiving a blow from cornerback Logan Ryan, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Judge would certainly like to see more fight from his offense following a slow start to training camp. New York spent a considerable amount of time working on their red zone offense during the first week of camp after being 31st in the league in that department last season. Jones and Golladay did not have much success during red zone drills against the Giants' defense. Ryan managed to pick off Jones' attempt for Engram during a red zone drill last Friday.

Giants fans can take some solace in the fact that running back Saquon Barkley, rookie receiver Kadarius Toney and tight end Kyle Rudolph have not been active camp participants as they continue to with through various health issues.

New York dodged a bullet after offensive lineman Shane Lemieux was recently carted off the field with a knee injury. Judge labeled Lemieux's status as day-to-day and added that he would not be surprised if Lemieux is a full participant over the next several days.