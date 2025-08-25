We can't get crazy drawing concrete conclusions about any rookie after the preseason. However, grades can still be handed out for the collective performances for these young players during their first summers on a football field.

I graded each first-round pick after their first preseason game a few weeks ago. Naturally, I followed with grades for their second preseason showings the following week. This marks the conclusion of this preseason grade series. Before I begin, these are cumulative grades for the entire preseason, not only how well they played in the third exhibition game.

1. QB Cameron Ward

Grade: B

Ward went 10 of 19 for 145 yards without a touchdown this preseason. The second outing against the Falcons was his worst on paper but included a fine throw through layers of coverage downfield that was dropped. He didn't hold the ball too long too often and looked physically ready to lead the Titans.

Grade: C+

Hunter only played 17 snaps (on offense and defense) this preseason. He had two catches for nine yards and one missed tackle.

3. EDGE Abdul Carter

Grade: B+

The Giants brought Carter along slowly this preseason, with a mere 28 snaps in three contests. While the former Penn State star didn't dominate in any one area, he absolutely flashed, particularly in the preseason opener against the Bills in which he generated three pressures on three pass-rush snaps.

4. OT Will Campbell

Grade: A

We didn't see Campbell in the preseason finale for New England, as his film was that clean, especially in pass protection in the Patriots' first two exhibition contests. Speed or power didn't disrupt him whatsoever.

5. DT Mason Graham

Grade: C+

Graham appeared in the first two Browns exhibition contests and hardly created an interior push as a pass-rusher but held up reasonably well against the run. He did not create a pressure on 11 pass-rush opportunities. However, Graham didn't look completely overwhelmed inside.

6. RB Ashton Jeanty

Grade: B-

The holes were hard to come by for Jeanty in the preseason. When they did materialize, he made the most of them. Then again, it was as if he started to seek out contact, which absolutely worked for him in college but won't in the NFL.

Ranking 10 NFL rookies most important to team's success: Can Ashton Jeanty, Travis Hunter live up to the hype? Josh Edwards

7. OT Armand Membou

Grade: C+

The Giants game was ugly, but other than that, the former Missouri brick wall was comfortable blocking on pass plays, and, particularly against the Eagles, was a people-mover in the run game.

8. WR Tetairoa McMillan

Grade: B+

Far from a lengthy audition for McMillan in the preseason -- he appeared on only 30 pass plays. On those, he caught two passes for 43 yards, and one of his snags was a classic McMillan over-the-shoulder snag near the sideline.

Grade: A

Banks was simply too good for preseason competition this August. Defensive ends on the Chargers, Jaguars and Broncos had no answers for Banks' quickness, balance and deceptive striking power.

10. TE Colston Loveland

Grade: B+

We saw top 10-pick flashes from Loveland in one preseason game, the second outing against the Bills, in which he made two snags, one of which was a seam route for a big gain down the middle of the field. In the two other games, the former Michigan star caught two passes for eight yards.

11. EDGE Mykel Williams

Grade: N/A

Williams didn't play in the 49ers' preseason due to injury.

12. IOL Tyler Booker

Grade: A-

The Cowboys gave Booker one opportunity this preseason -- in Dallas' second game. And while the former Alabama captain didn't displace defensive linemen like he did in the SEC, he held it together, especially in pass protection. He didn't allow a pressure.

13. DT Kenneth Grant

Grade: A

The hulking, high-energy nose tackle looked worthy of being the No. 13 overall pick in his two contests in the preseason for the Dolphins. He was credited with three pressures on 23 pass-rushing opportunities and made six tackles in the run game.

14. TE Tyler Warren

Grade: A-

Four catches for 63 yards in two preseason game for Warren, as he played as advertised as a big-play specialist in Indianapolis. Two of his snags were of the contested-catch variety, too.

Grade: C+

Walker only appeared in the opening preseason game for the Falcons before injury struck. He hardly made an impact but wasn't victimized in coverage nor was totally dominated as a pass rusher.

16. DT Walter Nolen

Grade: N/A

Nolen didn't see the field in the Cardinals' preseason due to injury.

17. EDGE Shemar Stewart

Grade: C+

Stewart flashed in the preseason debut. The second outing wasn't nearly as impactful, and he was somewhat of a liability assignment-wise. After a lengthy holdout this summer, it felt like Stewart was behind the curve this August.

18. IOL Grey Zabel

Grade: A+

Zabel was outstanding in his two preseason auditions on a Seahawks line in desperate need of talent and punishing power. The North Dakota State alum executed reach blocks and ascended to the second level with ease and accuracy finding linebackers.

19. WR Emeka Egbuka

Grade: A-

Two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown in the preseason for Egbuka; it was enough to ignite some excitement for the first-round rookie in an offense with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Grade: B+

Sound tackling from Barron -- six takedowns without a miss -- this preseason, but he wasn't spectacular in coverage. He demonstrated keen instincts in zone and flashed potential as a blitzer in Vance Joseph's defense.

21. DT Derrick Harmon

Grade: A-

Before his injury in the preseason finale, Harmon looked the part of a tall but disruptive force on the inside for the Steelers. He registered four pressures on 42 pass-rush snaps and two of his three tackles were stops (tackles that constitute a loss for the offense based on down and distance).

22. RB Omarion Hampton

Grade: B

Four carries for 21 yards in two preseason games for the former North Carolina star. In the second exhibition contest, he demonstrated serious power through contact, averaging a whopping 5.50 yards after contact per rush.

23. WR Matthew Golden

Grade: A

Just three targets for Golden in the preseason for the Packers, and he made the most of them with two receptions for 46 yards, including a 39-yard splash play in Green Bay's preseason finale against the Seahawks. On that play, Golden adjusted awesomely to a slightly underthrown ball down the sideline against tight coverage.

24. IOL Donovan Jackson

Grade: C+

Jackson only appeared in the first preseason game for the Vikings, and while he had minor struggles in pass protection, he removed defensive tackles from intended running lanes often.

25. QB Jaxson Dart

Grade: A+

I cannot stress enough how good Dart was in the preseason. He perfectly blended quick decision-making with an occasional dime down the field and added a sprinkle of his athleticism as a scrambler in all three contests.

Grading every NFL team's preseason: Chiefs, Giants earn high marks, while Bengals have dire problem Tyler Sullivan

26. EDGE James Pearce Jr.

Grade: A

Pearce generated seven pressures on 40 pass-rush snaps in the first two preseason games for the Falcons, and garnered double teams and chips from running backs and tight ends on a regular basis.

27. S Malaki Starks

Grade: B+

Only 18 preseason snaps for Starks within the Baltimore defense this August. We saw a glimpse of his blitzing upside in the defense when he registered a pressure in the opener. He made one tackle and allowed a single grab for six yards.

Grade: C+

Williams only played in the first Detroit preseason game, and while he played the traditional nose tackle role well -- eating blockers -- the former Ohio State standout was held off the advanced stat sheet.

Grade: A-

Overally, Conerly was the nimble, balanced, reasonably powerful blocker we saw at Oregon during his first preseason in the NFL. He did allowed two hurries of Jayden Daniels, but otherwise blanked the opposition and moved swiftly across the line of scrimmage and to the second level on pulls in the run game.

30. CB Maxwell Hairston

Grade: N/A

Hairston didn't play in Buffalo's preseason due to injury.

31. LB Jihaad Campbell

Grade: A+

Campbell's outstanding second preseason game anchors this high mark. He was everywhere on 29 snaps against the Browns. The first first-round linebacker picked in the Howie Roseman era looked like a true, three-down difference maker.

32. OT Josh Simmons

Grade: A

Not one pressure surrendered by Simmons in three preseason games for the Chiefs -- and he was downright dominant against Bears second- and third-stringers in the exhibition finale.