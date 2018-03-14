Final scene of Tom Brady's doc has people thinking his time with Patriots ends soon

The ultimate goal of Tom Brady's "Tom vs. Time" documentary, a multi-part doc released on Facebook tracking Brady's battle as a 40-year-old trying to secure a sixth Super Bowl, was probably to capture Brady at the highest peak of the mountain, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Instead, the doc ended up capturing Brady at his lowest, trying to regroup from a brutal loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

In the final episode, Brady's hand injury that he suffered during the playoffs was revealed for the first time, but another scene has really reverberated around the NFL. In the final scene, with Brady sitting on his couch talking to the camera, the words he said are lingering over a Patriots season that featured reports of tensions between Brady and Bill Belichick, a season that didn't end with the confetti raining down on New England winning another title.

Asked how he's feeling, Brady calls that a "loaded question."

"I'm feeling, um ... it's a loaded question," Brady said.

How bad can he feel? He has a wonderful life highlighted by a pile of Super Bowl rings, a good-looking wife, tons of money and some wonderful kids. He eats avocado ice cream regularly and sometimes even ends up chugging beer with Stephen Colbert. But Brady got here by being hyper competitive, and losing the Super Bowl eats at him. He admits he replayed being strip-sacked by Brandon Graham late in the Super Bowl roughly 500 times in the five days after the loss.

Brady might also be conflicted because he's debating how much longer he wants to keep playing football. He won the MVP at 40 years old, but he is clearly asking himself questions about whether or not he wants to keep playing.

Here's his full comments to close the episode:

It's a big commitment. I'm sitting here, laying here three days after the year getting my Achilles worked on, my thumb," Brady says. And you go, What are we doing this for? ... What are we doing this for? Who are we doing this for? Why are we doing this? You've got to have answers to those questions and they've got to be with a lot of conviction. When you lose your conviction, you should probably be doing something else.

He is literally asking himself if he wants to keep playing football. Watch it for yourself (13:40 mark).

S1:E6 The End Game Body, mind, spirit. Family and friends. Everything Tom Brady has worked on, everything he’s invested in - it all comes together in another historic Patriots playoff run. This time, Tom will either propel his team to a sixth Super Bowl victory - or fail in the attempt. Posted by Tom vs Time on Monday, March 12, 2018

Here's the thing. This wasn't candid camera. This was a documentary about Brady that Brady had a heavy hand in controlling. He's not listed as an executive producer on the credits and he's not mean mugging in the final scene -- it's actually pretty convincing and impressive -- but it's not like he didn't have the opportunity to take it out before being published.

This was noticed by more than a few people around the league.

Tom Curran of CSN New England believes the ending points to a "dissatisfaction" on Brady's part and correctly notes Brady had full "editorial control" -- if he said what he said and wanted it yanked out, he could have done so.

"Given the editorial control Tom Brady had over the project, there's no confusing the point," Curran writes. "He's just about had it."

Curran also points to a quote from Gisele Bundchen in the doc where she says her husband just wants to have fun and "feel appreciated" at work, noting it points to a "sense of disenchantment" in Gillette for Brady. Gulp.

"These last two years have been very challenging for him in so many ways," Bundchen said. "And he tells me, 'I love it so much and I just want to go to work and feel appreciated and have fun.' "

A local Boston radio show on WEEI pointed out something similar: that Brady had editorial control and that he kept the scene in there, almost as if he wanted Belichick and/or people in the Patriots facility to see it.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports agrees with at least the former sentiment, noting "it's hard to get past the looming sense of the end for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady."

Robinson believes the final scene of the documentary points to the fact that Brady's "last season may have been the most difficult of Brady's career, and the next season may very well be his last." And, like everyone else, Robinson noticed the Gisele scene and believes it speaks to the fact that it "has become clear that there are some festering relationship struggles inside the Patriots."

Everyone knows Tom Brady won't play forever. He's already sort of done that in terms of your average lifespan for a quarterback. Succeeding at his age is infinitely more difficult; Brady battled his age, the injuries that come with age and much more while trying to will the Pats to another Super Bowl.

He won the MVP award and he deserved it. He wasn't dragged to the precipice by the Patriots, but the other way around. At some point it's going to be too much. It's entirely possible that point is rapidly approaching.

If Brady's documentary is any indication, it could be as soon as 2018.