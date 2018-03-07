Fired Browns coaches reportedly threw a party for themselves at NFL combine

How much fun is it to work for the Cleveland Browns? Almost as fun as it is to get fired by the Cleveland Browns, apparently.

Following a horrendous 0-16 season by the Browns -- only the second team to accomplish such a magnificent feat in NFL history -- a group of former Browns personnel reportedly had themselves a party at the NFL combine in Indianapolis this year.

Best story I heard from NFL combine: A small group of former Browns coaches held a fired Browns coaches party at a local restaurant in Indianapolis. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 7, 2018

Toasting to victory might be the greatest feeling for NFL coaches, but a toast to escaping perpetual misery is probably a close second.

Fittingly, this ex-Browns coaches party was held at the chain restaurant Rock Bottom. That's only because all the tables at Please Fold This Pathetic Franchise Already were already reserved.

And it was at - no joke a Rock Bottom.... https://t.co/aB8d2bKncR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2018

I can only assume this is what it looked like when Bill Belichick addressed his fellow Cleveland survivors.

Hue Jackson was expected to attend but, amazingly, wasn't on the guest list. There's always next year, I guess.