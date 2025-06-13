Travis Hunter has already brought a lot of excitement to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he's also brought an unusual amount of energy to minicamp. That was one of the first things quarterback and Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. noticed about their new teammate.

Hunter is the type of player whose motor never stops. That motor helped him play a combined 1,460 snaps on both sides of the ball during his 2024 season at Colorado. Hunter has brought that relentless energy to the NFL, and his fellow Jaguars appreciate it.

Lawrence's first impression of Hunter is that he never stops moving -- and yet he never gets tired. That's something a quarterback can appreciate in his receivers.

"He has a lot of juice," Lawrence told ESPN. "He can run all day, has a lot of energy. I love it, good energy. He is always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. High motor, he can just go. He's like a kid; just runs around all day, he doesn't get tired, it seems like. You can't have enough of that."

Don't mistake that constant motion for carelessness. Thomas, a fellow receiver in Jacksonville, said Hunter brings that same energy to learning the small details of the game.

"It was really just how quick he was and how detailed he was," Thomas said. "When he might've gotten a drill wrong or something, and he was just hopping back in line and going right back at it and trying to find ways to do it right and find ways to be the best that he can be."

Hunter's infectious energy allowed him to excel on offense and defense at the college level. After totaling 1,258 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions as a wideout, Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Despite Hunter's success on both sides of the ball at Colorado, Jaguars coach Liam Coen says the coaching staff is easing the rookie into that workload at the NFL level.

"We built a plan and then sat him down and really talked through it," Coen said during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show." "How does he learn? What is the best ways that he learns? We did gain some of that information throughout the draft process, but when you actually sit down with him and get a feeling, 'Well, he likes to walk-through more than sit in a meeting-room setting, so let's do more walk-throughs.' Every day he was on offense, he also met with the defensive staff in the afternoons, and vice versa.