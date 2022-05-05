The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. Now that teams have claims on players they've selected throughout the three-day spectacle in Las Vegas, they'll now head to the negotiating table to hammer out their rookie contracts.
Of course, these negotiations are unlike those from over a decade ago when Sam Bradford was inking a $78 million deal with $50 million guaranteed after being the first overall pick. Now, thanks to a new CBA, rookie contracts are a lot more tied to the player's slotted draft position and there really isn't too much to be negotiated. That said, it is notable when the two sides do come to terms on what is a fully guaranteed deal for nearly all first-rounders.
The first domino to fall among the top picks in this year's class came in Green Bay, where the Packers were able to ink one of their two first-rounders in Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.
Below, you'll find our tracker that includes each first-round pick and whether or not they've put pen to paper on their rookie contract. If they have, you'll also find the terms of their first professional contract in the NFL.
First-round contract tracker
|Pick
|Player (Position)
|Team
|Rookie contract
1
Travon Walker (EDGE)
|Jaguars
Unsigned
2
Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE)
|Lions
Unsigned
3
Derek Stingley Jr. (CB)
|Texans
Unsigned
4
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (CB)
|Jets
Unsigned
5
Kayvon Thibodeaux (EDGE)
|Giants
Unsigned
6
Ikem Ekwonu (OT)
|Panthers
Unsigned
7
Evan Neal (OT)
|Giants
Unsigned
8
Drake London (WR)
|Falcons
Unsigned
9
Charles Cross (OT)
|Seahawks
Unsigned
10
Garrett Wilson (WR)
|Jets
Unsigned
11
Chris Olave (WR)
|Saints
Unsigned
12
Jameson Williams (WR)
|Lions
Unsigned
13
Jordan Davis (DT)
|Eagles
Unsigned
14
Kyle Hamilton (S)
|Ravens
Unsigned
15
Kenyon Green (OL)
|Texans
Unsigned
16
Jahan Dotson (WR)
|Commanders
Unsigned
17
Zion Johnson (OL)
|Chargers
Unsigned
18
Treylon Burks (WR)
|Titans
Unsigned
19
Trevor Penning (OT)
|Saints
Unsigned
20
Kenny Pickett (QB)
|Steelers
Unsigned
21
Trent McDuffie (CB)
|Chiefs
Unsigned
22
Quay Walker (LB)
|Packers
Unsigned
23
Kaiir Elam (CB)
|Bills
Unsigned
24
Tyler Smith (OL)
|Cowboys
Unsigned
25
Tyler Linderbaum (C)
|Ravens
Unsigned
26
Jermaine Johnson II (EDGE)
|Jets
Unsigned
27
Devin Lloyd (LB)
|Jaguars
Unsigned
28
Devonte Wyatt (DT)
|Packers
4 years, $12.86 million fully guaranteed ($6.533 million signing bonus)
29
Cole Strange (OL)
|Patriots
Unsigned
30
George Karlaftis (EDGE)
|Chiefs
Unsigned
31
Daxton Hill (S)
|Bengals
Unsigned
|32
|Lewis Cine (S)
|Vikings
|Unsigned