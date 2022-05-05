NFL: APR 28 2022 Draft
The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. Now that teams have claims on players they've selected throughout the three-day spectacle in Las Vegas, they'll now head to the negotiating table to hammer out their rookie contracts. 

Of course, these negotiations are unlike those from over a decade ago when Sam Bradford was inking a $78 million deal with $50 million guaranteed after being the first overall pick. Now, thanks to a new CBA, rookie contracts are a lot more tied to the player's slotted draft position and there really isn't too much to be negotiated. That said, it is notable when the two sides do come to terms on what is a fully guaranteed deal for nearly all first-rounders. 

The first domino to fall among the top picks in this year's class came in Green Bay, where the Packers were able to ink one of their two first-rounders in Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt

Below, you'll find our tracker that includes each first-round pick and whether or not they've put pen to paper on their rookie contract. If they have, you'll also find the terms of their first professional contract in the NFL.

First-round contract tracker

PickPlayer (Position)TeamRookie contract

1

Travon Walker (EDGE)

Jaguars

Unsigned

2

Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE)

Lions

Unsigned

3

Derek Stingley Jr. (CB)

Texans

Unsigned

4

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (CB)

Jets

Unsigned

5

Kayvon Thibodeaux (EDGE)

Giants

Unsigned

6

Ikem Ekwonu (OT)

Panthers

Unsigned

7

Evan Neal (OT)

Giants

Unsigned

8

Drake London (WR)

Falcons

Unsigned

9

Charles Cross (OT)

Seahawks

Unsigned

10

Garrett Wilson (WR)

Jets

Unsigned

11

Chris Olave (WR)

Saints

Unsigned

12

Jameson Williams (WR)

Lions

Unsigned

13

Jordan Davis (DT)

Eagles

Unsigned

14

Kyle Hamilton (S)

Ravens

Unsigned

15

Kenyon Green (OL)

Texans

Unsigned

16

Jahan Dotson (WR)

Commanders

Unsigned

17

Zion Johnson (OL)

Chargers

Unsigned

18

Treylon Burks (WR)

Titans

Unsigned

19

Trevor Penning (OT)

Saints

Unsigned

20

Kenny Pickett (QB)

Steelers

Unsigned

21

Trent McDuffie (CB)

Chiefs

Unsigned

22

Quay Walker (LB)

Packers

Unsigned

23

Kaiir Elam (CB)

Bills

Unsigned

24

Tyler Smith (OL)

Cowboys

Unsigned

25

Tyler Linderbaum (C)

Ravens

Unsigned

26

Jermaine Johnson II (EDGE)

Jets

Unsigned

27

Devin Lloyd (LB)

Jaguars

Unsigned

28

Devonte Wyatt (DT)

Packers

4 years, $12.86 million fully guaranteed ($6.533 million signing bonus)

29

Cole Strange (OL)

Patriots

Unsigned

30

George Karlaftis (EDGE)

Chiefs

Unsigned

31

Daxton Hill (S)

Bengals

Unsigned

32Lewis Cine (S)VikingsUnsigned