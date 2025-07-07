The Green Bay Packers upgraded their depth chart at the wide receiver position earlier this offseason when the team selected Matthew Golden with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Upon joining the Packers, Golden is willing to do whatever it takes to help the franchise enjoy success this coming season.

"I can play anywhere on the field," Golden told KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson. "Just doing what the team needs me to do. That's what I did at Texas and that's what I'm going to continue to do. Just being in the position to play for the Green Bay Packers man, it means so much to me."

Golden had the best campaign of his collegiate career at Texas in 2024 after spending the two previous seasons at Houston. The Longhorns star logged 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, while averaging 17.0 yards per catch.

It's fairly likely that Golden will play a significant role in Green Bay's passing attack this coming season given his speed. Veteran Christian Watson has been counted on as a deep threat in the past, but is working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 18 last season.

Jayden Reed paced the wide receiver room with 55 receptions for 857 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. The team's depth chart also features Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, but could be looking to Golden for some explosive plays throughout the 2025 season.

The Packers are hoping that Golden will be a huge addition to the team's offensive attack this season. After all, the team hasn't hoisted the Lombardi Trophy since they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV back in 2011.

"Definitely want to go get that [Lombardi] Trophy, man," Golden added. "That's the question mark we got in our team room is just filling in that blank. That's the last thing we need in that team room and, for us, that's all we talk about at practice is getting that trophy. So, we're doing everything we can each and every day to get to that point and just letting the rest be built up by itself."