Five bold Chargers predictions for 2019 season: Melvin Gordon holdout ends, new weapons emerge on offense

The 2018 season came to an anticlimactic end for the Los Angeles Chargers. Philip Rivers and Co. went from being one of the most talked-about teams in the NFL to an afterthought in the span of a week.

Following their 23-17 road win over the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round, the Chargers quickly became a favorite to make a deep run in the playoffs. That hype was quickly squashed with a 41-28 loss to the New England Patriots in Foxborough, something that not many people saw coming.

Heading into 2019, the Chargers have Super Bowl expectations, but they will have to overcome several obstacles that were handed to them in the preseason. Running back Melvin Gordon is expected to continue his holdout into the regular season, left tackle Russell Okung is recovering from a pulmonary embolism, star wide receiver Keenan Allen suffered an ankle injury and safety Derwin James will miss around three months due to a stress fracture in his foot.

Los Angeles can prove its resolve by not letting any of these issues affect how they perform in the beginning of this upcoming season, but when it comes down to it, will they be able to beat teams like the Patriots or Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs?

Let's examine five bold Chargers predictions for the upcoming season:

1. Melvin Gordon eventually gives in

Let's start with the boldest take -- Gordon eventually returns to the Chargers.

All reports indicate that Gordon will continue his holdout into the 2019 season, and it looks more likely than not that he will either pull a Le'Veon Bell and sit out, or be traded.

According to ESPN.com, the Chargers made Gordon an offer that fell somewhere between $10 million and $11 million, but the running back rejected it. The Chargers have refused to up the offer, which would have made Gordon the fourth-highest paid running back in the NFL. For every regular-season game that Gordon misses, he'll lose out on just over $329,000

The Chargers like Gordon, and they know what he brings to this team. Without him, however, they will utilize both Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson as if they were Gordon. Ekeler was impressive when he got his touches, and in 14 games, he averaged less than four yards a carry just four times. While Jackson was given only 50 carries in 2018, I liked what I saw out of him in limited action.

Both are capable running backs, and I think they will find success early on. The Chargers play just two playoff teams in their first seven games (and one that no longer has Andrew Luck). There may come a time where Gordon starts to realize that Los Angeles is alright without him, and that's when he could give in.

It certainly didn't work out that way with Bell, but maybe this situation will be different.

2. Mike Williams records 1,000 receiving yards

I'm not sure many people outside of the Chargers' fan base understand that Mike Williams is the truth. Then again, maybe the Chiefs understand. They saw what he was capable of during their Week 15 home loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

Williams went off for 76 yards and two touchdowns, and also recorded a 19-yard rushing touchdown. Additionally, Williams was on the receiving end of the game-winning two-point conversion.

The former Clemson star caught 43 passes for 664 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first full NFL season, and he's bound to do more in year three. Williams never recorded more than seven receptions in one game, and failed to make more than one catch in six different games. The Chargers are sure to make him a much larger part of the game plan in 2019, and you'll be able to tell on the stat sheet.

3. Hunter Henry finishes top five in receiving yards for tight ends

Another budding offensive star the Chargers have is Henry. He missed the entire 2018 regular season after tearing his ACL during OTAs, but toughed it out and returned to the field during the Chargers' loss to the Patriots in January. That's just who Henry is, a warrior in recovery as well as on the field.

From a positional perspective, the former Arkansas star can pretty much do it all. He can get open in the flat, line up in the slot and even serve as a vertical threat. In his first two NFL seasons, he recorded 1,057 yards and 12 touchdowns. I think he's set to have a career year in 2019.

Rivers and Antonio Gates established a beautiful connection over the years. I think the 37-year-old quarterback will be able to create something similar this season with Henry.

4. Adrian Phillips makes his second-consecutive Pro Bowl

With James out for four to six months, Phillips will be charged with leading the secondary. He's coming off of a career year, where he recorded 65 tackles, nine passes defensed and one interception -- which was good enough for his first Pro Bowl appearance. In 2019, he will earn his second Pro Bowl trip.

Phillips started a career-high seven games in 2018, and he's sure to improve on that number this season. With more opportunities, it's likely that he will have another big season for the Bolts.

The Chargers' secondary is all about versatility, and head coach Anthony Lynn likes to call Phillips one of his "core guys." He can line up in many different positions on the field, something that the Chargers love to do with their defensive backs and linebackers to confuse offenses. Phillips plays the same position as James, so the Chargers aren't worried about replacing him -- it's simply just "next man up" football. There's no reason to panic when it comes to the secondary in Los Angeles.

At 27-years-old, Phillips is playing the best ball of his career. I expect that trend to continue in 2019.

5. 2020 will end like 2019: Chargers lose in divisional round

The Chargers will have another great regular season, but won't see improvement where it matters -- in the playoffs. They will win their first postseason matchup, but then run into a brick wall when they take on either the Patriots or Chiefs on the road.

Los Angeles will again be one of the better teams in the NFL, but it won't be among the elite. Rivers is one of the better quarterbacks, but he's not the best in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes is looking to defend his MVP title and Tom Brady just does not lose in the divisional round. Rivers is actually 1-8 against the Patriots -- that one win coming in 2008, when Brady was out for the year with a torn ACL.

It's not that Brady out-duels Rivers either. In three playoff games against the Patriots, Rivers has only thrown for over 300 yards once and just three touchdowns and four interceptions in all. He has also completed less than 50 percent of his passes in two of the three matchups. I feel like New England is set for another deep playoff run, and it's hard to imagine the Pats losing to the Chargers in the divisional round or in the AFC title game if they manage to slip by Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Another 12-win season is very possible for the Chargers, but fans won't be happy if they once again fail to get over the hump in the postseason.