Five bold Colts predictions for 2019 NFL season: Andrew Luck recovers to lead Colts to division title

Of all the teams in the NFL entering the 2019 season, it's hard to find one with as much potential variance as the Indianapolis Colts.

We're talking about a legitimate AFC playoff contender from a year ago, right? Indy was everyone's favorite postseason pick after storming back from a 1-5 start, showcasing a healthy Andrew Luck and confirming Frank Reich as a genius coaching hire. And yet, here we are, a few weeks from the new season, and all of a sudden no one has any idea whether Luck will be ready for Week 1, whether Reich has enough to win without him, and whether all those lofty 2019 expectations were for naught.

The uncertainty looms large over the Colts' upcoming return to regular-season football.

But it also sets a perfect stage for five bold predictions regarding their 2019 season:

1. Andrew Luck will be just fine

I'm not sure even I fully believe this, but that's what makes it bold! Frank Reich didn't seem overly concerned when he announced the quarterback wouldn't practice this week, and if you consider how Luck looked warming up before Indy's Week 2 preseason game, Reich's comments seem to stem from a place of genuine, anticipated precaution. In other words, I don't think he's keeping some big secret about Luck being more hurt than we realize. Obviously we've seen this story unfold in awful fashion before, but this isn't an injury to Luck's throwing shoulder. The gut feeling is he'll be back for most, if not all, of 2019, shake off the rust and then resume elite QB production.

2. T.Y. Hilton will lead the NFL in receiving yards

If Luck is healthy, the Colts offense has serious potential with Reich's play-calling -- even more so than when Indy stormed back into the playoffs in 2018. One of the biggest reasons is Hilton. Seriously, is there another big-play, big-number wideout who gets talked about less? This guy has posted five 1,000-yard seasons in seven years, averages 16 yards per catch and would've had a chance to break his personal high of 1,448 yards in 2018 if not for a two-game absence. Even if Luck's out for a few weeks, Jacoby Brissett will have no problem chucking it his way. A 1,500- or 1,600-yard season is not out of reach after his hot summer.

3. Devin Funchess will catch double-digit touchdowns

Some people pointed and laughed at the Colts for handing Funchess $10 million to join Hilton out wide this offseason. Well here's the deal: He may not be top-tier starting material, but he's easily the best big guy this team has trotted out at WR for a while, and that counts for something on a team that should be scoring lots of points with Luck, Hilton, tight ends Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle, and a highly respected offensive line. Even if, overall, his production is mostly carryover from what he did in Carolina, Funchess should have a legitimate opportunity to snag 10 TDs as Luck's go-to red-zone target.

4. The Colts will win the AFC South

All of these predictions are going to look like a joke, of course, if Luck is, in fact, sidelined for a long time. Then again, are they? Luck is obviously a major upgrade over his backup, but even if Jacoby Brissett were to carry the load for several weeks, it's not as if the Colts are as thin as they once were. This is a team that's been assembled nicely by Chris Ballard and will be coached smartly by Reich. The offense is well-rounded, especially if Marlon Mack and the rushing game take a step forward, and the defense is chock-full of promising youngsters, not to mention a bolstered pass rush. Forget the doom and gloom. They're going to win the division.

5. And then win a playoff game

I'm not going to go as far as proclaiming them AFC title contenders -- a popular prediction after their hot playoff run a year ago and before Luck's mysterious ankle/calf injury popped up. But if they get into the dance, I don't think there's a question they'll advance. Assuming Luck is intact if Indianapolis is in the postseason, there's no reason to believe he and Reich can't scheme their way into a second matchup and solidify, entering 2020, that the Colts are finally, for real, back.