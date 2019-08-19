Five bold Falcons predictions for 2019 season: Calvin Ridley breaks out as the offense reaches an elite level

The Atlanta Falcons saw a two-year postseason streak snapped in 2018 when they finished 7-9 -- their first losing season since 2014. The injuries on the defensive side of the ball started early for Atlanta during the 2018 preseason and they were relentless. The Falcons were arguably the most snakebitten team on the defensive side of the ball in the entire NFL.

The Falcons lost arguably their best defensive player to injured reserve in Week 2 when Deion Jones went down. In Atlanta's defensive system under Dan Quinn, Jones plays the pivotal role as the leader who can play a multitude of roles including around the line of scrimmage. The Falcons made his value to them clear this offseason when they re-signed him after the injury. The Falcons also lost safety Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen to injured reserve leaving them with one of the thinnest secondaries in the NFL.

The Falcons' injuries were not limited to the defensive side of the ball. Devonta Freeman is one of the most unique runners in the NFL with a style that is a cookie-cutter fit for Atlanta's blocking scheme, but he was lost to injury in Week 2 and soon placed on the injured reserve.

Needless to say, it was an injury-fueled and forgettable season in 2018, but some good came out of it as well. On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons established an identity through the air fueled by breakout rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley -- the secondary option for Julio Jones they had been searching for.

It's early, but the Falcons defense has looked fast in training camp. Most importantly, the Falcons defense is healthy again. In today's five bold predictions for Atlanta's 2019 season, we will break down how the offense will reach new heights in route to leading the Falcons to another NFC South division title.

1. Matt Ryan will build on the longest active 4,000-yard streak and top 5,000 yards

Entering 2019, Ryan has racked up eight consecutive seasons of 4,000 yards passing or more -- the most in the NFL by two full seasons. He has also totaled the most passing yards of any quarterback in NFL history through his first 11 seasons. After using three consecutive first-round draft picks on the offensive line and wide receiver -- the latter of whom had a breakout rookie season -- it's scary but possible to suggest the best has still yet to come for Ryan.

We will make that prediction right now. With Ridley set to make a massive leap in his second season as the game slows down and he can play faster (now that he knows the system inside out), Ryan will bring his streak to nine consecutive seasons and top the 5,000-yards passing mark for the first time in his career. Ryan came 76 yards passing short of topping this mark last season and 56 yards short in 2016, but with the best supporting cast of his career and another schedule of pass defenses that is projected to be one of the easiest in the NFL, the veteran finally gets there in Year 12.

2. Devonta Freeman's return leads to a top-five finish for Atlanta's offense

Freeman's running style is hard to find a comparison for. He runs violently to the point where it may be one factor in how many games he has missed over the course of his career. However, his violent running style is also what makes him so special when he's on the field. Freeman's ability to maneuver in and out of holes is exactly what Atlanta could draw up for the position to fit their offensive system's blocking scheme. It's why they re-signed him to lucrative multi-year contract prior to when his rookie deal ran out.

Freeman is back and healthy and the early reports out of training camp are very positive. Quinn commended Freeman for an "outstanding offseason" where he looked "like his old self" in a conversation on the Falcons' team website.

"He was another one who had so much to prove and to get back out on the field and to recapture his energy and style so quickly," Quinn said, via AtlantaFalcons.com. "I was very happy to see that."

3. The Falcons will re-sign Matt Bryant and release Giorgio Tavecchio

The Falcons made a decision to release Bryant this offseason in what was mostly a cost-cutting move. The Falcons saved a solid chunk of salary cap space both for the 2019 and 2020 seasons by releasing Bryant. Of course, it didn't help that Bryant missed three games and battled through injuries in others during his 2018 season.

The Falcons turned to Tavecchio instead and he has struggled so far through the preseason. Tavecchio has now attempted three field goals of 50-plus yards this preseason and he has missed all of them. A 50-yard attempt is never a given, but if he's not going to connect in August, he's unlikely to connect when the weather turns in January.

Bryant may have missed time due to injuries in 2018, but he still connected on 20-of-21 field goals -- the best percentage of his career. If the Falcons want security for a possible postseason run, they are best-suited by finding the cap space to bring back Bryant before the start of the regular season.

4. Grady Jarrett reaches the double-digit sacks milestone

Jarrett is a darling in the NFL analytics community because of the pressure he delivers on a per-snaps basis. Of course, those NFL fans who only chase the sacks statistic and use it as the defining factor probably don't see him as a dominant player. That's about to change.

Jarrett earned one of the highest pass-rush grades among all interior defensive linemen in 2018 from Pro Football Focus because he racked up 36 quarterback hurries and 11 quarterback hits. He only totaled 6.0 sacks, but in 2019, that number will take a big jump. The smart money is always to chase quarterback hits and hurries when looking at players who will make a big jump in sacks. Garrett fits the bill.

5. Ryan continues to terrorize the Saints; Falcons win the tiebreaker for the NFC South

You can use the term Saints killer when referring to Ryan. In matchups against his division rival, Ryan has racked up 6,354 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and just 13 interceptions. In 2019, the Falcons will play the Saints in Weeks 9 and 12. The latter matchup, at home in primetime, will ultimately decide the NFC South division. The Falcons will take that game to complete the sweep and steal the division after finishing with the same record as the Saints but earning the tiebreaker.