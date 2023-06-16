The major periods of offseason roster-building have already come and gone in the NFL, but there are still plenty of recognizable names still lurking on the open market. While teams are currently going through their offseason workouts and opening up minicamps before the summer break, GMs could still look to make tweaks to the roster before everyone reconvenes for training camp.

With that in mind, we have a handful of bold predictions of what may go down in the NFL between now and the start of the regular season, which includes new homes for some of the high-profile free agents, one blockbuster trade, and one team holding on to one of its young assets.

Dalvin Cook signs with Dolphins

Dalvin Cook MIN • RB • #4 Att 264 Yds 1173 TD 8 FL 4 View Profile

There have been a bunch of breadcrumbs that link Dalvin Cook to the Miami Dolphins. Upon his release from the Minnesota Vikings, Cook, who is a Miami native and played high school football at Miami Central, posted a photo of himself on Instagram dancing at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Dolphins. The club has also reportedly expressed interest in the 27-year-old, so there could very well be a marriage here. While Miami does have a cluster of running backs -- including Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and rookie De'Von Achane -- Cook would immediately slot in as the top dog in the backfield and join an offense that features Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

DeAndre Hopkins lands with Patriots

DeAndre Hopkins ARI • WR • #10 TAR 96 REC 64 REC YDs 717 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Hopkins is reportedly set to visit New England next week, firmly opening up the possibility that he inks a deal to play under Bill Belichick. The Patriots desperately need some top-tier talent at the wide receiver position, so Hopkins makes plenty of sense from a football standpoint. He also has familiarity with the club's offense under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, who he played under when they were both with the Houston Texans. In those six seasons, Hopkins AVERAGED roughly 96 catches, 1,300 yards receiving, and eight touchdowns. Of course, New England shouldn't expect that level of production, but Hopkins certainly still has plenty left in the tank. Belichick also has plenty of affinity for the player, saying "he's every bit as good as anybody I've ever coached against" last season. From a Patriots standpoint, pursuing Hopkins makes sense. With Hopkins taking a visit, he's at least open to the possibility of coming aboard.

49ers hang on to Trey Lance

Trey Lance SF • QB • #5 CMP% 48.4 YDs 194 TD 0 INT 1 YD/Att 6.26 View Profile

Trey Lance found himself in trade rumors this offseason, but I don't believe the Niners will actually pull the trigger on a deal that sends the former No. 3 pick out the door between now and Week 1. That is largely due to Brock Purdy, the presumptive starter, coming off of offseason elbow surgery. With him just recently being cleared the resume throwing, it doesn't make sense for the 49ers to move off of Lance on the off chance that Purdy isn't ready to go for the start of the season. If he were healthy, that would change the calculus here, but it's wiser for the team to hold onto the asset as insurance for Purdy than it is to deal him for other pieces.

Lions deal for Chase Young

Aaron Rodgers is no longer in Green Bay, opening up the door for someone to take the NFC North crown. To most observers, the Lions are the leaders in the clubhouse to become the next dominant team in the division and they seize the opportunity by continuing to load up on defense and dealing for Commanders pass rusher Chase Young. Washington declined to pick up Young's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, possibly spelling the end of his tenure with the franchise. When healthy, Young is arguably a generational talent and showed during his rookie season that he can be a game-wrecker. That said, injuries have proven to be a major speed bump in his career to this point, which allows the Lions to swoop in and buy low on someone who could help catapult the defense to another level if everything works out. Young would be an ideal pass rusher to place opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Kareem Hunt inks deal with Broncos

Kareem Hunt CLE • RB • #27 Att 123 Yds 468 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Kareem Hunt will be only 28 years old by the time the regular season starts, so he has plenty left in the tank to help a franchise. Denver makes plenty of sense as a possible landing spot with running back Javonte Williams rebounding off of a torn ACL that he suffered last year. Hunt could come in and assume the bulk of the carries early in the year and assume a backup/change of pace role whenever Williams is healthy enough to assume more of the workload The Broncos were one of the teams reportedly linked to Dalvin Cook this offseason, so if they strike out on him Hunt would be a nice consolation prize.