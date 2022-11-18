We're more than halfway through the NFL season now, and things like the playoff picture are inching closer to looking more solidified. There's a slate of games this weekend that could have a dramatic impact on division standings and conference seeding, and while we don't yet know what will happen in any of them, we sure can make predictions.

We're going to use this space to make five bold predictions about Week 11.

The Bills get back on track in a big way

Buffalo has lost back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 13 and 14 of last season. And just like the Bills got back on track following back-to-back losses a year ago by demolishing an inferior opponent, they will do the same this year. In 2021, it was a 31-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers. This year, the Bills will hang a 40-spot on the Cleveland Browns in a game played inside Detroit's Ford Field dome.

The Browns defense is simply not equipped to deal with all the weaponry Josh Allen has at his disposal. A game in the elements would have been an advantage for Cleveland, even if it was being played in Buffalo. The combination of the Browns' offensive line and Nick Chubb would have been able to slow things down and grind away. But playing in the football equivalent of Coors Field favors the Bills, and the Browns won't be able to keep up.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Jets go on the road and beat the Patriots

We all know the history of young quarterbacks playing against Bill Belichick. It's not great. Since 2000, quarterbacks in their first two years in the league are just 19-72 against the Patriots. In New England, they're a despicable 6-44. The last time Wilson started a game there, the Jets lost 54-13. (He was injured during the game and replaced by Mike White.) Earlier this season, the Pats beat the Jets 22-17 as Wilson struggled to a 20 of 41 passing performance, with 355 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. It's highly unlikely that he's going to be the one to win this game for New York, though. Instead, we're counting on the defense, which is one of the best in the NFL, to make things incredibly uncomfortable for Mac Jones and company on offense. The Jets hold the Pats to just one touchdown in this contest and win a low-scoring affair.

Justin Fields runs for 100 yards for third consecutive game

In his last four games, Justin Fields has rushed 14 times for 82 yards and a touchdown, eight times for 60 yards and a touchdown, 15 times for 178 yards and a touchdown, and 13 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns. All told, that's 50 carries for 467 yards and five scores. That's 9.34 yards per carry, and 12.5 totes for 116.8 yards per game.

His opponent in Week 11, the Atlanta Falcons, ranks 25th in rushing DVOA at Football Outsiders. Atlanta has faced only five designed quarterback runs this season, according to Tru Media, but those plays have gained 101 yards and a touchdown. They've also faced only seven scrambles from opposing quarterbacks this season, so they may not be prepared for what Fields has in store for them in that department.

Ezekiel Elliott out-snaps and out-touches Tony Pollard again, for some reason

Pollard is very obviously the Cowboys' best running back. This is obvious to everyone outside the Jones family. The problem with that is that the Jones family owns the Cowboys, and seems to dictate that Elliott be the center of the game plan. With Zeke apparently ready to return from the knee injury that has kept him out of the team's last two games (in which Pollard has registered 275 total yards and four touchdowns on 40 touches, averaging over 6.8 yards per carry and 7.2 yards per reception), the bet here is Dallas allows him to immediately assume at least a 1A role to Pollard's 1B, to the team's own detriment.

Kadarius Toney scores on the ground and through the air vs. Chargers

Just two games into his Chiefs career, Toney is already getting more and more involved in the offense. He played only nine snaps in his first game, but that shot up to 28 snaps (44%) last week, and it could go up even further this week. Mecole Hardman went on injured reserve earlier this week, JuJu Smith-Schuster may or may not clear concussion protocol in time for this game, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is dealing with an illness.

Toney is a versatile threat, and Andy Reid loves nothing more than getting creative in scoring territory. With four receptions for 57 yards and a score and two carries for 33 yards on his 28 snaps a week ago, Toney could be in position to find the end zone in multiple ways against a division rival on Sunday Night Football.