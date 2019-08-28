Five bold Rams predictions for 2019 NFL season: Todd Gurley, Clay Matthews headline NFC West title

The Los Angeles Rams enter 2019 as the defending NFC champions, but when you think about it, they've had a relatively quiet offseason considering.

Perhaps it's because they didn't actually win the Super Bowl? Perhaps it's because, for the most part, they return the same core that got them to the Big Game? Whatever the reason, it feels like the Rams are flying into the new year under the radar, what with all the talk about other NFC teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles either returning to the postseason or making another deep run.

So let's spice things up as the real games draw near and do a little forecasting in regards to the Rams' 2019 campaign. Here are five bold predictions about L.A.'s upcoming season and bid to get back to the Super Bowl:

1. Todd Gurley will eclipse 1,000 rushing yards

The last time I predicted that an oft-banged-up star would be just fine, well, he up and retired from football a few days later. So ... yeah. Anyway, I get the concern over Gurley's knee, and I'm not necessarily advocating for this guy to go in the first round of your fantasy draft. But I have a hard time believing he's completely done. You can do a whole lot worse than Darrell Henderson as a real-life handcuff, but something tells me Sean McVay is going to have the last laugh after he gives Gurley 20 carries and watches the Pro Bowler break a long run right out of the gate. Maybe he really is on a downward trajectory, but Gurley also averaged 4.9 yards per carry and scored 17 times on the ground in 2018. Contrary to the doomsday projections, I think he'll continue to tote the rock well.

2. Clay Matthews will have double-digit sacks

Unless you're Gurley's knee specialist and you know something really bad that we don't, this prediction should sound even bolder than the first. Why? Because Matthews hasn't hit 10 or more sacks in five whole years. The 33-year-old faded from the spotlight of top-tier pass rushers a little while ago, in part due to injuries, but there's a big difference between playing on the Packers defense of the mid-2010s and playing on the Rams defense of today. That's not to say Clay doesn't have his limitations, but when you're rushing behind Aaron Donald and Greg Gaines in a well-coached system, you're bound to get some chances. I'm not saying he'll be a Pro Bowler in every aspect of the game, but he'll finally get better shots to take down QBs.

3. Jared Goff will come back to Earth

Technically, Goff already did this at the tail end of the 2018 season, the Super Bowl included. So this prediction is more so that McVay's most famous redemption project will look increasingly human in Year 4. The Rams may or may not have decided, internally, that Goff is already polished and proven enough to lock up for the long haul. But behind an offensive line missing two anchors from 2018's NFC title run, alongside a running game that could look severely different depending on Gurley's status and under the general cloud of a Super Bowl dud, I have no problem forecasting a "slump," of sorts, for the California gunslinger. McVay will surely scheme up a successful offense, but Goff is more skittish than some people care to admit, and it'll show more in 2019.

4. The Rams will win the division for a third straight time

Probably the safest of the five bold predictions, no? It's always easier to stick with what's tried and true. But if you respect the Seahawks (as long as Russell Wilson is around, you should) and/or think the 49ers will be improved and/or expect Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury to catch a few teams off guard, another NFC West title isn't necessarily a gimme. Even if Goff regresses, Gurley is no longer a workhorse and the defense takes a step back, though, the Rams are too good -- from top to bottom -- to unseat.

5. But they will be one-and-done in the playoffs

Ouch! Listen, if you're a Rams fan and you're offended by this one, you've got a few things you can do: a.) wait for your team to prove me dead wrong, b.) get in line with the rest of the NFL fan bases fuming over predictions that don't involve a Lombardi Trophy, c.) look back to 2017, when the Rams ... were a one-and-done playoff team. I think McVay has learned lessons since then, but he's also fresh off a Super Bowl loss in which he looked dumbfounded against Bill Belichick. If the O-line is even slightly iffier than it was in 2018, Goff is going to be pressured and pressured and pressured some more in the postseason. I don't know about you, but I like the Eagles, the Bears and the Saints -- among some other contenders -- much more than I like a scared-Goff Rams team in that scenario.