The Cleveland Browns activated projected starting offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin, as well as reserve safety D'Anthony Bell, starting cornerback Greg Newsome II and starting defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, after each passed their physical examinations.

Conklin, Bell, Newsome and Tomlinson will practice for the first time this summer Tuesday in preparation for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. Wills will not practice Tuesday.

Wills had been placed on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery last season. He missed the final nine games of the regular season, plus the playoff loss to Houston. Conklin suffered a season-ending knee injury in last year's opener against the rival Bengals. Conklin has missed 29 regular season games over the past three seasons. Rookie Dawand Jones stepped in for Conklin before suffering his own season-ending injury. Jones has been working with the team this preseason.

Germain Ifedi, James Hudson III and rookie Lorenzo Thompson had seen time at left tackle in Wills' absence.

Newsome had missed just three regular season games a year ago, but has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Bell had two interceptions in his second season with the Browns. Tomlinson is a big part of Cleveland's interior defense after signing from Minnesota in 2023 free agency.

Cornerback Denzel Ward remains in the concussion protocol. It was also announced that running back Nick Chubb will remain on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, which means he will be out the first four weeks of the regular season. Rookie defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. is expected to be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List as they continue to investigate a domestic incident between he and his fiancee.

NFL teams are required to get down to the 53-man active roster limit by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Cleveland announced the first series of roster cuts as it trimmed the roster down to 76 players.