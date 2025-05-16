The 2025 NFL season is drawing near, with all 32 teams set to kick off organized team activities (OTAs) in the near future, now that free agency and the draft are officially in the rear view. The new year will provide a fresh stage for coaches and players both old and new, resetting the race for the Lombardi Trophy.

Besides doing that, however, the new season will also provide plenty of NFL stars with the chance to make personal gains, overcoming individual odds. Think specifically of injury-plagued standouts who had their 2024 campaigns shortened due to physical ailments.

Which notable names could be in line for a 2025 resurgence after missing extensive time last year? Which recent Offensive Player of the Year is due for renewed stardom? And which big-money quarterbacks have a chance to live up to their respective deals by staying on the field this time around?

Here are some key players looking to storm back from injury after enduring an abbreviated 2024 season, who may double as Comeback Player of the Year candidates thanks to their absence a year ago:

It's bad enough that Prescott missed nine games -- roughly half the Dallas Cowboys' season -- in 2024. The fact he's now missed extensive time in three of his last five seasons means there's even more pressure on the 31-year-old to stay upright. Still, with Tyler Booker plugged in up front and George Pickens now opposite CeeDee Lamb out wide, Prescott should have the support to flirt with the playoffs again. The real question is whether he can carve out the defining January run his resume still lacks.

After playing through a myriad of bumps and bruises in 2023, Lawrence was finally sidelined in 2024, missing seven of the Jacksonville Jaguars' final eight games in an already-dysfunctional season. Now entering Year 5 of his much-anticipated NFL career, the former No. 1 overall pick should benefit from a fresh play-caller in Liam Coen, plus an added pass catching weapon in Travis Hunter. It's arguable his biggest hurdle in 2025 won't be returning to health but making smarter decisions with the football.

"CMC" was one of two things with the Carolina Panthers to open his career: All-Pro-caliber or injured. The trend finally returned in San Francisco in 2024, when the multipurpose star followed up an Offensive Player of the Year campaign by missing 13 games with Achilles tendinitis. Approaching 30, he's hardly a safe bet to sustain a heavy workload, and his top backup, Jordan Mason, is no longer in town for relief. Still, the rest of the 49ers getting healthy should help ease him back into a starring role for Kyle Shanahan.

By the end of his 2023 rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Rice was arguably Patrick Mahomes' top pass catcher, emerging with sure, savvy hands to help the club win Super Bowl LVIII. All the promise came to an abrupt halt early in 2024, though, when a torn LCL sidelined him for the Chiefs' final 13 games. He might still be limited to open Year 3, especially with Xavier Worthy capable of stretching the field for Mahomes, but Rice remains the most well-rounded wideout on Kansas City's title-contending roster.

The former first-round draft pick went from solid and scrappy to downright spectacular between 2022-2023, but a serious leg injury cost him the Detroit Lions' final 12 games of 2024, robbing a favored Super Bowl contender of its top defender. Deemed "supernatural" for his current rehab of the injury, the 24-year-old Pro Bowler still doesn't have an elite running mate off the edge. Yet his technically sound play style should enable him to slip right back into prolific sack production in Motor City.