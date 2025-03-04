This is a big offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After ending the 2024 season with five straight losses, the Steelers are hoping to make the necessary moves this offseason to avoid a similar fate in 2025. Pittsburgh's quest to end it's eight-year drought without a playoff win is also ongoing.

While the 2024 season didn't end well, the Steelers do have have good building blocks from a roster standpoint, especially on the offensive line with center Zach Frazier and guard Mason McCormick coming off impressive rookie seasons. Pittsburgh's roster also includes several 2024 Pro Bowlers in guard Isaac Seumalo, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, linebackers Patrick Queen and T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and special teams standouts Chris Boswell and Miles Killebrew.

Pittsburgh's roster has some talent, but as last year's losing streak showed, it has some obvious room for improvement, especially on the defensive line and at the skill positions. The Steelers also need to figure out their quarterback position; they want to sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields before March 12, the official start of free agency.

Here's a look at the five things the Steelers should do this offseason with the start of free agency just around with the corner.

1. Re-sign Justin Fields

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 65.8 YDs 1106 TD 5 INT 1 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

If you believe recent reports, the word is that the Steelers are leaning towards re-signing Fields instead of Wilson, who started hot last year before he and the rest of the team faded during the season's final five games.

If the said reports are true, the Steelers made the right call. While Wilson is the more proven player, Fields' has a significantly higher upside. Wilson's best days are behind him, whereas Fields best moments in the NFL should still be ahead of him.

Fields showed some of that potential during his six starts last year, his first season in Pittsburgh after spending his first three seasons with the Bears. Fields' completed a career-high 65.8% of his passes while throwing and running for five scores apiece. He also threw just one interception.

In Fields, the Steelers may have at long last found their longterm successor to Ben Roethlisberger. As Pittsburgh did for the majority of Big Ben's career, it now needs to surround Fields with enough weapons to maximize his talent.

2. Acquire proven WR

Everyone knows that the Steelers unsuccessfully tried to land an accomplished veteran wideout last year. Calvin Austin III did his part, but Pittsburgh's overall lack of talent at receiver played a role in the Steelers' late season collapse. The Steelers need to make sure they don't make the same mistake in 2025.

Pittsburgh needs to address receiver during free agency as well as during the NFL Draft. Unfortunately the Steelers, this isn't the deepest pool of free agents, especially at receiver, but there are a few solid options out there, led by Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins. And while they are currently on teams, Davante Adams, Brandon Aiyuk and Cooper Kupp are also expected to be available either via free agency or a trade.

Each of these receivers come with their own pros and cons, but Cooper or Brown may be worth a shot. Adams would be too, but only for the right price. Cooper and Adams are explosive players who are capable of taking over a game. Brown, still just 27 years old, is one of the league's fastest players and a constant threat to take one to the house.

3. Draft more playmakers

Pittsburgh needs an influx of proven veterans and promising rookies if the offense is going to finally come of age. That's why the Steelers need to use both agency and the draft to attack the issue while turning a weakness into a positive.

The Steelers will be in position to acquire one of the draft's top-ranked playmakers with the 21st overall pick. Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, a player whose skillset is similar to Cooper's, would be an ideal pick here if he is still on the board. The same can be said of Penn State's Tyler Warren, the most prolific tight end in school history. And while he might play tight end, Warren dons No. 44 to pay homage to John Riggins, a bruising running back who led Washington to its first Super Bowl win back in the early 80s.

Pittsburgh will have plenty of other options later in the draft if they decide to address the defense with the 21st pick. This draft is hailed for its depth, which is a good thing for several teams, the Steelers included.

4. Re-stock the defensive line

The last time they took the field, the Steelers allowed the Ravens to rumble for 299 yards, the most rushing yards ever allowed by a Pittsburgh defense in the playoffs. That performance only reinforced the fact that the Steelers needed to rebuild their defensive line this offseason.

Logan Lee, a 2024 sixth-round pick, is returning after missing his entire rookie season with an injury. That'll help, but Pittsburgh needs to add more to this group via free agency and the draft, similarly to the skill positions.

In free agency, two possible options are B.J. Hill and Javon Hargrave. A longtime Bengal, Hill is versatile in that he is a good run stuffer as well as a solid pass rusher. He had 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception during Cincinnati's 2021 Super Bowl run. Hargrave, a former Steeler, is expected to be released by the 49ers after an injury ended his 2024 season after three games. Now 32, Hargrave has earned two Pro Bowl nods and has played in two Super Bowls since leaving Pittsburgh after the 2019 season.

The Steelers will likely sign a free agent, but their real work on the defensive line will probably take place during the draft as this year's D-linemen class is getting rave reviews. Five interior defensive linemen might be taken in the first round, with plenty of other talented linemen getting taken shortly after that.

One possible second round option for Pittsburgh is Toledo's Darius Alexander, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound run stuffer who consistently made an impact throughout his time with the Rockets. Last year, Alexander had 40 tackles (eight for loss), 3.5 sacks, four passes defensed and a pick-six during Toledo's bowl victory over Pittsburgh. His 4.95 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine was the fifth-best among defensive linemen.

5. Re-sign key veterans

Pittsburgh has a slew of free agents, but there are several the Steelers should re-sign. The Steelers should re-sign former Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris if the two sides can come to terms on a deal before the start of free agency. If Harris is re-signed, Pittsburgh should still acquire another running back that can help complement Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Cornerback Donte Jackson and linebacker Elandon Roberts should also be re-signed if the money is right. Jackson led the Steelers with five picks before a back injury slowed him at the end of the regular season. That injury could be a reason why Pittsburgh may not sign him, however. If that's the case, the Steelers will need to find his replacement (several mocks have the Steelers selecting Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron with the 21st pick).

The Steelers will also be extending T.J. Watt's contract sometime this offseason. While he will turn 31 this season, the Steelers have made it clear that keeping Watt in Pittsburgh is a priority, and they will pay him accordingly.