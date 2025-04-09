The 2025 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and it'll serve as an opportunity for all 32 teams to get better, not only in the short term but, ideally, for years to come. Some clubs are more focused on building long-term infrastructure, perhaps to get ahead of current spending on win-now veterans. Others just need an influx of talent period, given their dearth of star-studded pieces.

The NFC, in particular, is home to such variety. The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, for example, have the luxury of prioritizing depth at basically any position after touting one of the NFL's finest rosters in 2024. Others aren't so fortunate, and enter the draft with immense pressure to add immediate starting-caliber players, which is why the draft board is so hard to predict in the first place.

With that in mind, which NFC clubs could use the most reinforcements come draft weekend? Here are five who are under the most pressure to ace the draft, considering both the resources at their disposal and the holes they're looking to fill going into the 2025 campaign:

Top pick: No. 8 overall | Total picks: 9

Bryce Young appeared to turn a corner as the quarterback of the present and future late in 2024, but the Panthers still have a plethora of needs under coach Dave Canales. For one, Young is still lacking a dynamic go-to receiver. And every level of the defense is ripe for some fresh prospects. The addition of free agents like Bobby Brown III, Tershawn Wharton and Tre'von Moehrig should help, but doubling down on defensive investments feels necessary if they intend to challenge for the NFC South anytime soon.

Top pick: No. 12 overall | Total picks: 10

The Cowboys used to justify the "America's Team" label with colorful, if ill-fated, roster movement. Lately, Jerry Jones has gone the other way, not only waiting until the last minute to secure homegrown stars but showing an aversion to blockbuster acquisitions. So unless guys like Javonte Williams or Miles Sanders or Solomon Thomas suddenly roar back to life, they're going to need to make good use of their 10 picks, hopefully outfitting Dak Prescott with legitimate support on both sides of the ball.

Top pick: No. 9 overall | Total picks: 9

After years of kicking a rebuild down the road, the Saints finally signaled they're ready for real change by replacing a placeholder coach (Dennis Allen) with a first-time hire (Kellen Moore). As they climb out of perennial salary cap woes, with a veteran quarterback in Derek Carr who's destined to exit sooner rather than later, this is a prime time to rebuild the foundation. It's possible their first pick could go toward a signal-caller of the future, but the front seven could also stand to get quite a bit younger.

Top pick: No. 3 overall | Total picks: 8

It doesn't matter who's running the coaching staff or front office or quarterback room; the Giants are perpetually rebuilding. Current leaders Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, meanwhile, could use both more instant playmakers in the mold of Malik Nabers, and a sturdy longer-term arm to succeed veteran stopgaps Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. And that's not even mentioning the offensive front, which has frequently been undermanned and overpowered. Basically, they need a little of everything.

Top pick: No. 11 overall | Total picks: 11

Among the listed NFC teams, the 49ers are easily the most accomplished. Despite their injury-plagued 2024 season, they're just two years removed from taking the Kansas City Chiefs to the wire in the Super Bowl. They took some serious cost-cutting lumps this offseason, however, in preparation of a big payday for quarterback Brock Purdy. Tied for the most total picks in the draft, they have an urgent need to get younger after losing so many veteran cogs (e.g. Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward).