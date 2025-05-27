Remember those "Animorphs" books growing up? They had the cover that featured a kid gradually transforming into some sort of wild animal. That's kind of how I see this period of the NFL offseason right now. Over the last month or so, following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, the primary focus for teams has morphed from roster construction to now taking that acquired talent (along with the rest of the team) onto the practice fields for OTAs.

Sure, there will be some moves that happen between now and the start of the regular season in September, but the main mission for teams at this juncture is to stack together positive days at OTAs, minicamp and then training camp to make sure they're finely tuned for Week 1.

While they are simply focused on the here and now, we don't have to hit the practice field, right? And that gives us time to look ahead to next offseason when teams get back to that building phase. Upon our initial glance at 2026, there are a handful of franchises that stand out in terms of their arsenal (cap space combined with draft capital) that could make them major players in both free agency and in the draft. Below we'll highlight those teams and detail their ammunition that could strengthen them immensely at this time a year from now.

Projected cap space figures courtesy of Over the Cap.

The 2026 NFL Draft pick total does not include potential compensatory picks.

Projected 2026 cap space: $75,008,716 (fifth highest in the NFL)

Total 2026 NFL Draft picks: Nine (tied for second most in the NFL)

One of the main storylines next offseason for the Los Angeles Rams will again be the status of Matthew Stafford. The veteran quarterback is signed through the 2026 season after his latest restructure with the franchise, but he'll enter his age-38 season in 2026. Stafford could always decide to hang it up, so that leaves a twinge of mystery about his future. However, if we assume that Stafford is on board for 2026 and remains at his current price point, the Rams will have a tremendous amount of assets to surround him with talent to possibly make another Super Bowl run.

According to Over the Cap's projections, the Rams are currently expected to have roughly $75 million in salary cap space next offseason, which is the fifth most in the NFL. Running back Kyren Williams is a notable unrestricted free agent in 2026, and star wideout Puka Nacua will become extension-eligible next offseason, so there are matters to tend to with that space. That said, even if they take care of their in-house guys, there is enough to add outside talent as well.

On top of free agency, Los Angeles could be the biggest mover and shaker in the NFL Draft, which is ironic considering the franchise's previous "F--- them picks" mantra. At the moment, the Rams have nine draft picks at their disposal in 2026, which includes two first-rounders (their own and the Atlanta Falcons' top pick). Those nine selections tied them with a handful of other clubs for the second most in the NFL, but it does not include compensatory picks, which will be officially awarded at a later date. According to NFL.com's projections, Los Angeles is projected to receive another pick, albeit a seventh-rounder.

With a playoff core already in place, the Rams are in a position to load up in 2026.

Projected 2026 cap space: $110,851,270 (highest in the NFL)

Total 2026 NFL Draft picks: Six (tied for second fewest)

No team in the NFL has more money to burn next offseason than the Los Angeles Chargers. According to Over the Cap's projections, they are the only team currently slated to have over $100 million in available space next spring, setting themselves up to make some rather sizable moves in free agency. Before they do that, however, they will need to use some of that capital to address some of their own players, particularly the left side of their offensive line. Left tackle Rashawn Slater is playing 2025 on his fifth-year option and is set to be a free agent, while starting left guard Zion Johnson is in the final year of his deal as well. Even if they were to retain both of those players, Jim Harbaugh will have enough to continue to build around Justin Herbert and mold his roster further into his image.

Unlike their SoFi Stadium roommate, the Chargers may be flush with cash, but are somewhat limited in their draft capital. They currently have six selections in the 2026 NFL Draft and are not projected to receive any compensatory picks. That said, Los Angeles still owns each of its own picks on Day 1 and Day 2, so there is room for the team to acquire young talent early in the draft.

Projected 2026 cap space: $92,495,375 (third highest)

Total 2026 NFL Draft picks: Seven (tied for fourth most)

The Steelers may still be sitting in Aaron Rodgers purgatory, but the organization is set up to be among the major players next offseason. From a free agency standpoint, they have the third-highest amount of space in the league. If they don't land Rodgers and/or he decides to retire after 2025, Pittsburgh would be in a position again to throw money at the position. While some of that money will go to the quarterback room in some capacity, a chunk of it will also need to go to star pass rusher and franchise cornerstone T.J. Watt, who is entering the final year of his current contract. Still, nearly $100 million to play with should give the Steelers flexibility to keep their studs while also adding to their talent pool.

Of course, the influx of cash does give the Steelers flexibility in free agency, but it's the NFL Draft where they could be a stealth team to monitor. Currently, they are set to have seven picks next year, four of which come within the first two days of the draft. On top of their own first-, second- and third-rounders, Pittsburgh acquired the Dallas Cowboys' third-round pick in the trade surrounding wideout George Pickens.

Moreover, the Steelers are projected to receive four additional compensatory draft picks, including one third-rounder. So, Mike Tomlin's team is currently looking at a projected 11 total picks in 2026, and five of them are within the first three rounds. That should allow them to move up and down the board as they see fit.

Projected 2026 cap space: $94,994,192 (second highest)

Total 2026 NFL Draft picks: Seven (tied for fourth most)

Las Vegas was one of the more active teams this offseason, hiring Pete Carroll as head coach and then trading for quarterback Geno Smith. They also added one of the more dynamic prospects at the NFL Draft in running back Ashton Jeanty. Despite that, the Raiders could again make waves next offseason, especially with roughly $95 million in salary cap space. The team already extended Smith, so their quarterback room is locked up for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, they also extended pass rusher Maxx Crosby. They do have left tackle Kolton Miller, receiver Jakobi Meyers, and edge rusher Malcolm Koonce as notable free agents, but they shouldn't limit their capabilities on the open market at all.

As for the NFL Draft, Las Vegas possesses all of its picks and is projected to receive a fourth-round compensatory selection as well.

Projected 2026 cap space: $27,254,029 (13th highest)

Total 2026 NFL Draft picks: Nine (tied for second most)

The rich are about to get richer. The defending Super Bowl champions already have a stacked roster that is positioned to possibly go back-to-back even after they lost some key contributors to this latest run in free agency. Losing the likes of Milton Williams and Josh Sweat will, of course, sting, but it will help general manager Howie Roseman work further magic in the NFL Draft next spring.

Already, Philadelphia was armed with nine total picks, which was tied for the second most in the league. However, the Eagles are projected to receive three more selections, including a third- and fourth-round compensatory pick for losing Williams and Sweat this offseason. In total, that gives Roseman 12 total picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Given his affinity for trades, folks better get their popcorn ready.

While $27.25 million puts Philly roughly in the middle of the pack in terms of cap space next offseason, the Eagles have a chunk of their core already under contract, so they could still add a noteworthy piece or two.