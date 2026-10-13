Week 5 of the NFL season has come and gone, and we have a good sample size of snaps so far, including from rookies. Seven teams had more than one pick in the first round of the 2026 draft: Jets, Browns, Titans, Chiefs, Giants, Cowboys and Dolphins. So, how are those rookie classes performing in relation to others? There are several ways to measure and weigh the impact of rookie performers, but there is no substitute for playing time.

Before getting into the teams whose rookies have played the most, the five lowest snap totals belong to the Broncos (63), Rams (194), Seahawks (283), Eagles (403) and Cardinals (545).

Here are the rookie classes that have played the most snaps this season:

5. Baltimore Ravens: 1,101 snaps

Baltimore's rookie class is headlined by offensive lineman Vega Ioane. He was playing right guard but was forced to start at center in Week 5, and the acquisition of Cam Jurgens will allow the Ravens to get the five best linemen on the field. Ioane is allowing pressure for every 32.4 pass blocking snaps, according to TruMedia.

Rookie tight ends Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas have helped the franchise absorb the losses of Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane saw a significant workload in Week 1, but was then lost for the season due to injury.

Cornerback Chandler Rivers and edge rushers Zion Young and Ethan Burke have also factored into the defensive rotation.

4. New York Giants: 1,246 snaps

New York made two selections in the top-10 overall: linebacker Arvell Reese and right guard Francis Mauigoa. Those two players have accounted for more than half of the Giants' rookie snap counts. Additionally, 22% of the rookie snap count has been played on special teams.

Reese has looked the part through five games. Mauigoa is allowing a pressure once every 18.7 pass blocking snaps, according to TruMedia. Cornerback Colton Hood has started two games for the team. Wide receiver Malachi Fields has been an asset in both the run and the pass. I wrote about Fields as one of the non-first-round picks who have taken on a large role this season.

3. Los Angeles Chargers: 1,301 snaps

Los Angeles is off to an unforeseen and uncharacteristic 0-5 start. The team's issues go well beyond injuries, but those, too, have taken a toll. When veteran center Tyler Biadasz suffered a season-ending injury prior to the season, it forced Day 2 selection Jake Slaughter into the starting lineup. Slaughter is allowing a pressure for every 25.7 pass blocking snaps, according to TruMedia.

Ten rookies have taken offensive or defensive snaps for the Chargers this season. Of the 612 offensive snaps, five offensive linemen have combined for all but 22.

Safety Genesis Smith and edge rusher Akheem Mesidor are fully immersed in the defensive rotation.

2. Cleveland Browns: 1,401 snaps

All of Cleveland's top-100 overall selections have delivered thus far. Spencer Fano and Austin Barber are starting at left tackle and right guard, respectively. Fano is allowing a pressure for every 23.1 pass blocking snaps, according to TruMedia. Barber is allowing a pressure for every 46.3 pass blocking snaps.

Wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion rank in the top three on the team in each of the following receiving categories: receptions, yards and targets.

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has seen his role expand with each passing week. His length and aggressiveness playing downhill have allowed the team to be more creative with personnel and blitz packages. McNeil-Warren often takes on the role of playing single high when the team opts for it.

Cleveland's five other draft selections have a combined 118 snaps; all but three of which have come on special teams.

1. Miami Dolphins: 2,090 snaps

Miami is on pace for 7,106 rookie snaps played this season, which is just off the pace for the most played in a season over the last decade. The Browns' 2016 rookie class played 7,185 snaps during a 16-game season. I previously wrote about that Browns class and other high-volume rookie classes over the last decade.

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez leads all NFL players with 57 tackles. He, along with safety Michael Taaffe, cornerback Chris Johnson, and offensive guard Kadyn Proctor, has played 250+ snaps this season. Proctor is allowing a pressure for every 22.9 pass blocking snaps, per TruMedia.

Some of that is born out of necessity, as Miami has arguably the most talent-deficient roster in the league. It is one of three winless teams this season, after all.

Contributions go well beyond the team's first and second round picks, however. In addition to Taaffe, Miami has leaned heavily on rookie wide receivers Chris Bell, Kevin Coleman Jr. and Caleb Douglas, the latter of whom has missed time dealing with an injury.

In total, the team has played 14 rookies this season.