Five players the Philadelphia Eagles could target before the NFL trade deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles might be the best team in the NFL halfway through the 2017 season, but they're also expected to be aggressive off the field as Tuesday's trade deadline approaches.

That's according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, who reported on Sunday that Eagles GM Howie Roseman "will extend a wide net seeking to help fortify Philadelphia's playoff chances." Roseman is no stranger to trades, either -- since 2010, he's executed 35 deals, virtually twice as many as the next busiest team in the NFL in that time frame.

If the Eagles are, in fact, eyeing a trade before Tuesday's 4 p.m. Eastern deadline, here are five names that could be on their radar:





Even considering back-to-back weeks of so-so production, LeGarrette Blount has been as advertised for much of his first Eagles season, and Coach Doug Pederson will tell you Duce Staley is comfortable with Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood as reserves post-Darren Sproles injury. But there's a reason guys like Carlos Hyde were speculated as potential Philly targets, too, and there's even more reason for the team to pursue a pass-blocking back now that left tackle Jason Peters is sidelined.

Jonathan Stewart has averaged just three yards per carry with Carolina in 2017. USATSI

Stewart is no spring chicken at 30, and his 3.0 yards-per-carry mark isn't inspiring, but neither is the offensive line he's been running behind in Carolina. Signed through 2018, he's the type of stocky veteran who could be had for a reasonable price with Christian McCaffrey locked in at RB alongside Cam Newton. (Side note: The Eagles actually acquired Barner from the Panthers, too.) In Philadelphia, he makes some sense as another big back who can offer added pocket protection, not to mention starting experience.





Joe Staley was the obvious name at offensive tackle before -- go figure -- the Eagles left the San Francisco 49ers veteran injured on Sunday in a 33-10 win. But the connections to Buffalo are just as prominent when you're talking about a possible deadline deal for a lineman, which is what Philly needs most after Peters' move to Injured Reserve. First, there's the fact that Bills management has been shipping talent out of town left and right amid their hot 5-2 start. Then there's the recent history between Buffalo and Roseman, who landed cornerback Ronald Darby right before the season. And, of course, there's the Bills' abundance of tackle depth.

Glenn, the sixth-year left tackle, is the biggest name rumored to be available out of Buffalo. Pricey, but well regarded, he's on the second year of a six-year extension. He just turned 28 and is seen as the cornerstone of the team's O-line. The Seattle Seahawks have also been floated as Glenn suitors, and it's not hard to see why. Despite missing five games in 2016 and sitting out two this season with an ankle injury, the former second-round draft pick would be a plug-and-play left tackle for most teams. As a short-term solution in Philadelphia, he'd offer a lot of bang for a lot of buck, enabling Lane Johnson to stay put at right tackle.





If Glenn proves too expensive or the Eagles prefer a swing tackle with more upside, Henderson could be the Bill to watch. That's what CBS Sports' Joel Corry thinks, especially if Glenn ends up sticking around and Buffalo keeps "a surplus of offensive tackles."

Suspended for the majority of 2016, Seantrel Henderson remains a reserve in Buffalo's trenches. USATSI

Fresh off a 10-game suspension for a second violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, if Henderson doesn't sound any more reliable -- or available -- than, say, Johnson, it's because he hasn't been. The former seventh-round pick was suspended four games early in 2016, too, after using prohibited substances to combat Crohn's disease. At 6-foot-7 with a lauded stretch as a starting right tackle under his belt, however, Henderson also makes for a low-risk, high-reward prospect on the trade block. As an immediate fill-in, he's much less of a sure thing than Glenn, but in the Eagles' case, maybe the reward outweighs the risk.





If, somehow, the Eagles are intent on scouring Buffalo's depth chart for tackle help (and, really, there's no more logical place to do so), Mills is another name that has to be considered. He quietly retained the starting RT job entering 2017, but second-round pick Dion Dawkins is waiting in the wings. At 26, Mills is both a short- and long-term possibility for any team that lands him, although his 2016 campaign was good enough to get him only an inexpensive two-year, prove-it deal in Buffalo.





Unless the Eagles want to take a sizable gamble on someone like the Houston Texans' Duane Brown, who has plenty of starting experience but sat out his team's first six games in hopes of landing a new contract, a lesser-known veteran like Dotson might not be out of the question for Roseman and Co., especially if no more than some late-round draft picks are on the table.

Demar Dotson has started 72 games for the Buccaneers since 2009. USATSI

An undrafted addition of the Bucs in 2009, Dotson will soon be 33 and missed 10 games in 2015, but he's quietly been a mainstay on Tampa Bay's line. A starter in every game for the team this season, he's racked up 72 starts over the course of his career, earning a three-year contract extension and praise as "one of the good guys" from GM Jason Licht in 2016.